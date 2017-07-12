Who's Keen For 598 Ping On The NBN

Image: Youtube (nbn Australia)

NBN Co has proudly announced that the rollout of the National Broadband Network is halfway complete, with 5.7 million homes and businesses connected. But not everyone is excited to have the NBN connected - and its new promo did an unfortunate job of showcasing why.

The screenshot is from the NBN's latest ad, which I've embedded below. And if you can't see the problem, here's a second shot:

And to think people were impressed when that Aussie won a Quake tourney on 200+ ping. Imagine that on nearly triple the lag.

The full video is below, with the offending shot at approximately 28 seconds.

Thanks Freeze!