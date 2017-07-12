Who's Keen For 598 Ping On The NBN

Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Image: Youtube (nbn Australia)

NBN Co has proudly announced that the rollout of the National Broadband Network is halfway complete, with 5.7 million homes and businesses connected. But not everyone is excited to have the NBN connected - and its new promo did an unfortunate job of showcasing why.

The screenshot is from the NBN's latest ad, which I've embedded below. And if you can't see the problem, here's a second shot:

Image: Kotaku

And to think people were impressed when that Aussie won a Quake tourney on 200+ ping. Imagine that on nearly triple the lag.

The full video is below, with the offending shot at approximately 28 seconds.

Thanks Freeze!

Comments

  • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

    I think the picture was supposed to show off the satellite services, and someone from marketing, without knowing any better decided to make it more general.

    This is what happens when you put people who have no business talking about a topic, in charge of talking about a topic. Which is why, an MP should have to have experience in the portfolio they're in charge of, before they can make decisions about it. The Minister for health should have to be a doctor or nurse, minister of defence should have to have been in some capacity, been in the military, etc.

    5
    • frostwa @frostwa

      Whoooaaaa go easy on the logical thinking there Tony, you're making too much sense! The govt is even shying away from appointing people based on merit, got to have a certain quota now from both sexes

      3
    • mark_d @mark_d

      Continuing from my above post. The job of an MP is to be a politician and represent their portfolio based on the advice they receive from the portfolio (though they can and sometimes do chose to ignore it). Putting a doctor into the role as health MP would be as hilarious as it would be ridiculous. It is a political role. Putting someone in that position without the necessary political skills would end in he/she being eaten alive by others who have been playing the game all their career. They would not be effective in the job.

      0
      • robb @robb

        At a federal level, we have a preferential, proportional representation system.
        The government of the day can also determine which portfolios exist, which saw us lose science under Abbott, and gain additional defence ministers under Turnbull.

        What if there are no veterans, doctors, aged care, telco experts, defence materiel, or transport ministers elected?

        Granted it's embarrassing when the minister for women is a rich, entitled, former priest-in-training, and there's no indigenous MP representing Indigenous Affairs, but portfolio ministers get support from people in the know.

        More to the point though, cabinet ministers and those running for election should be pretty well versed in key policies (i.e. the 5 key policies aren't all "stop the boats") and they shouldn't always get a pass on "that's not my portfolio." But just like you wouldn't ask the minister for education about the security implications of outsourcing defence contracts to foreign states, you shouldn't expect every minister to be an expert on the differences in fibre technologies or what meta data is.

        0
      • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

        Political skills ? Are they the skills in ripping off Australians, buying heaps of houses and refusing to to do anything about this housing bubble. Would it be taking holiday junkets and passing them off as official travel. Is it them signing off on overly expensive infrastructure that we didn't need so their mates could have cushy high wage jobs. Is it that they can be given the info on what's the best course for Australia and then ignore it. I suppose they are real skills.

        0
    • chompers @evan

      This is what happens when you put people who have no business talking about a topic, in charge of talking about a topic

      That's, like, a description of the entire senior executive of the Australian Public Service...

      0
    • slowermoreexpensive @slowermoreexpensive

      Good luck finding an MP who has held a job other than as mouthpiece for another MP, or worse still a corporate lawyer diverting public money away from the public.

      0
  • Supaflygy Guest

    hmmmm. NBN giving people 20Mbps download speeds, No Thanks, i'll stick with my 115Mbps on the HFC network....... even if that technology is 10 years old!

    0
  • frankly_franky @frankly_franky

    HFC NBN just became available in my street this week. Going with Telstra with speed boost - maximum 100mbps - currently on ADSL2 and getting 1-5mbps. I would be over the moon if we got anything over 20mbps at this point... Cautiously optimistic.

    0
  • jondalar @jondalar

    We got NBN about a month ago, the slowest version FTTN but signed up to 100Mbps with Bigpond and get 60Mbps actual download, 25 upload. On ADSL2+ we were getting 6-7 down and .7 up so it's a big improvement so far. Ping times usually well under 20 ms.

    0
  • LordBluray Guest

    36ms ping
    23.79 D/L Mbps.
    4.75 U/L Mbps.

    From Darwin. (to Adalaid server on speedtest.net)
    2ms ping if I test using the Darwin server for speedtest.
    Also most of Darwin is on the NBN (our copper lines are so bad it was cheaper to rip them out after putting the optic's though).

    0
  • slowermoreexpensive @slowermoreexpensive

    I ordered my "NBN" three months ago in an area where they're pretending HFC is the NBN. I'll eventually be sacrificing 20-30% of my current speed for the same price by staying with Telstra. Still no word from anybody on when they'll install my new connection. Bravo Mr Turnbull. You sure showed us 99% folk in steerage what we can expect in 21st century Australia run by the "sensible centre" of the Privilege Party.

    0
  • A bob-like creature Guest

    But bigger numbers are better, right?

    0

