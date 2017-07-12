Who's Keen For 598 Ping On The NBN

NBN Co has proudly announced that the rollout of the National Broadband Network is halfway complete, with 5.7 million homes and businesses connected. But not everyone is excited to have the NBN connected - and its new promo did an unfortunate job of showcasing why.
The screenshot is from the NBN's latest ad, which I've embedded below. And if you can't see the problem, here's a second shot:
And to think people were impressed when that Aussie won a Quake tourney on 200+ ping. Imagine that on nearly triple the lag.
The full video is below, with the offending shot at approximately 28 seconds.
Thanks Freeze!
I think the picture was supposed to show off the satellite services, and someone from marketing, without knowing any better decided to make it more general.
This is what happens when you put people who have no business talking about a topic, in charge of talking about a topic. Which is why, an MP should have to have experience in the portfolio they're in charge of, before they can make decisions about it. The Minister for health should have to be a doctor or nurse, minister of defence should have to have been in some capacity, been in the military, etc.
Whoooaaaa go easy on the logical thinking there Tony, you're making too much sense! The govt is even shying away from appointing people based on merit, got to have a certain quota now from both sexes
Continuing from my above post. The job of an MP is to be a politician and represent their portfolio based on the advice they receive from the portfolio (though they can and sometimes do chose to ignore it). Putting a doctor into the role as health MP would be as hilarious as it would be ridiculous. It is a political role. Putting someone in that position without the necessary political skills would end in he/she being eaten alive by others who have been playing the game all their career. They would not be effective in the job.
At a federal level, we have a preferential, proportional representation system.
The government of the day can also determine which portfolios exist, which saw us lose science under Abbott, and gain additional defence ministers under Turnbull.
What if there are no veterans, doctors, aged care, telco experts, defence materiel, or transport ministers elected?
Granted it's embarrassing when the minister for women is a rich, entitled, former priest-in-training, and there's no indigenous MP representing Indigenous Affairs, but portfolio ministers get support from people in the know.
More to the point though, cabinet ministers and those running for election should be pretty well versed in key policies (i.e. the 5 key policies aren't all "stop the boats") and they shouldn't always get a pass on "that's not my portfolio." But just like you wouldn't ask the minister for education about the security implications of outsourcing defence contracts to foreign states, you shouldn't expect every minister to be an expert on the differences in fibre technologies or what meta data is.
Political skills ? Are they the skills in ripping off Australians, buying heaps of houses and refusing to to do anything about this housing bubble. Would it be taking holiday junkets and passing them off as official travel. Is it them signing off on overly expensive infrastructure that we didn't need so their mates could have cushy high wage jobs. Is it that they can be given the info on what's the best course for Australia and then ignore it. I suppose they are real skills.
That's, like, a description of the entire senior executive of the Australian Public Service...
Good luck finding an MP who has held a job other than as mouthpiece for another MP, or worse still a corporate lawyer diverting public money away from the public.