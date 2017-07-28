What's New On Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, And Hayu For August

From John Wick to John Wick, John Wick to John Wick - here's just a taste of what Netflix, Foxtel, Hayu and Stan are streaming for the month of August.
Stan
TV Series
- Preacher: Season 2 — August 1
- Younger: Season 4 — August 3
- Ben 10: Season 1 — August 5
- Power: Season 4 — August 6
- Twin Peaks: Part 13 — August 7
- I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1 — August 7
- Black Sails: Seasons 1-2 — August 9
- Swedish Dicks: Season 1 — August 10
- Regular Show: Season 8 — August 16
- The Other Guy: Season 1 — August 17
Movies
- He's Just Not That Into You — August 1
- Clash — August 1
- Hit And Run — August 3
- Lars And The Real Girl — August 7
- The Mechanic — August 8
- xXx — August 18
- Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay — August 18
- Arrival — August 22
- Training Day — August 28
- Cannibal — August 31
Netflix
TV Series
- Stranger: Season 1 — August 1
- Animal Kingdom: Season 2 — August 2
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 — August 1
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later - August 4
- Atypical: Season 1 — August 11
- White Gold: Season 1 — August 11
- The Defenders: Season 1 — August 18
- Disjointed: Part 1 — August 25
- The Mist: Season 1 — August 25
- Shooter: Season Two
Movies And Documentaries
- Doctor Strange — August 1
- Icarus — August 4
- Mad Max: Fury Road — August 10
- John Wick — August 10
- Edge of Tomorrow — August 10
- The Lego Movie — August 10
- Naked — August 11
- The Wedding Ringer - August 21
- Death Note — August 25
- Moana — August 29
Hayu
Tv Series
- Life Of Kylie: Season 1 - August 7>/li>
- The Real Housewives Of Dallas: Season 2 - August 15
- Flipping Out: Season 10 - August 18
- WAGS Miami: Season 2 - August 21
- Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky - August 24
Foxtel On Demand
TV Series
- Top Of The Lake: China Girl
- Maggie Beer In Japan
- Life Of Kylie
- Project Runway: Season 16
- Casual: Season 3
- Ray Donovan: Season 5
- How To Live Mortgage Free With Sarah Beeny
- My Dream Home: Season 6
- Geordie Shore: Season 15
Movies And Documentaries
- Dr. No
- From Russia With Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- Casino Royale (1967)
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live And Let Die
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- Never Say Never Again
- A View To A Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence To Kill
- Goldeneye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Quantum Of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
WTF is Hayu?
Not sure why John Wick coming to Netflix is a big thing, it's been on Stan for about a year now. They're just behind the times (as normal). Now if it was John Wick 2, that would be nice.
John Wick is always a big thing.
hayu is like a streaming service for reality tv.