What's New On Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, And Hayu For August

From John Wick to John Wick, John Wick to John Wick - here's just a taste of what Netflix, Foxtel, Hayu and Stan are streaming for the month of August.

Stan

TV Series

  • Preacher: Season 2 — August 1
  • Younger: Season 4 — August 3
  • Ben 10: Season 1 — August 5
  • Power: Season 4 — August 6
  • Twin Peaks: Part 13 — August 7
  • I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1 — August 7
  • Black Sails: Seasons 1-2 — August 9
  • Swedish Dicks: Season 1 — August 10
  • Regular Show: Season 8 — August 16
  • The Other Guy: Season 1 — August 17

Movies

  • He's Just Not That Into You — August 1
  • Clash — August 1
  • Hit And Run — August 3
  • Lars And The Real Girl — August 7
  • The Mechanic — August 8
  • xXx — August 18
  • Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay — August 18
  • Arrival — August 22
  • Training Day — August 28
  • Cannibal — August 31


Netflix

TV Series

  • Stranger: Season 1 — August 1
  • Animal Kingdom: Season 2 — August 2
  • Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 — August 1
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later - August 4
  • Atypical: Season 1 — August 11
  • White Gold: Season 1 — August 11
  • The Defenders: Season 1 — August 18
  • Disjointed: Part 1 — August 25
  • The Mist: Season 1 — August 25
  • Shooter: Season Two

Movies And Documentaries

  • Doctor Strange — August 1
  • Icarus — August 4
  • Mad Max: Fury Road — August 10

  • John Wick — August 10

  • Edge of Tomorrow — August 10
  • The Lego Movie — August 10
  • Naked — August 11
  • The Wedding Ringer - August 21
  • Death Note — August 25
  • Moana — August 29


Hayu

Tv Series

  • Life Of Kylie: Season 1 - August 7>/li>
  • The Real Housewives Of Dallas: Season 2 - August 15
  • Flipping Out: Season 10 - August 18
  • WAGS Miami: Season 2 - August 21
  • Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky - August 24

Foxtel On Demand

TV Series

  • Top Of The Lake: China Girl
  • Maggie Beer In Japan
  • Life Of Kylie
  • Project Runway: Season 16
  • Casual: Season 3
  • Ray Donovan: Season 5
  • How To Live Mortgage Free With Sarah Beeny
  • My Dream Home: Season 6
  • Geordie Shore: Season 15

Movies And Documentaries

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia With Love
  • Goldfinger
  • Thunderball
  • Casino Royale (1967)
  • You Only Live Twice
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Live And Let Die
  • The Man With The Golden Gun
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Octopussy
  • Never Say Never Again
  • A View To A Kill
  • The Living Daylights
  • Licence To Kill
  • Goldeneye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Die Another Day
  • Casino Royale (2006)
  • Quantum Of Solace
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre

  • Cameron @moonhead

    WTF is Hayu?

    Not sure why John Wick coming to Netflix is a big thing, it's been on Stan for about a year now. They're just behind the times (as normal). Now if it was John Wick 2, that would be nice.

    0
    • Rocketman @rocketman

      hayu is like a streaming service for reality tv.

      0
  • Be My Guest

    Voltron season 3 on Netflix August 4 also

    1

