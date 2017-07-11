What Experts Say About The Aldi Tap Investigated For Unsafe Levels Of Lead

It's 2017, And Women Of Colour In Science Are Still Being Harassed

A tap bought from Aldi by 12,000 Aussie households can contaminate water with up to fifteen times the safe limit for lead, according to reports.

The ACCC has warned of the supermarket chain's "Spiral Spring Mixer Tap", urging customers to avoid avoid drinking or cooking with water from it.

As reported by ABC, while the ACCC has not issued an official recall, Aldi has removed the tap from sale following the test results, which were commissioned by The Queensland Building and Construction Commission. If you have one of these taps in your home or business, you can contact Aldi for a full refund.

Paul Harvey, a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Macquarie University says this problem is both not new, and more widespread than people realise.

"Our data shows that new taps in Australia are generally non-compliant for lead concentrations at the time of installation and this is reflected in the elevated concentrations of lead in drinking water at kitchen taps across the country," Harvey says.

"Consumers can readily purchase off the shelf products that contain very high concentrations of lead, up to 4.5 per cent, compared to the maximum allowable USA value of 0.25 per cent, with no warning labels or indication of potential hazards."

Harvey says that despite recommendations for flushing taps prior to use, this is not always effective.

"This is an ongoing hazard associated with all lead-brass fittings Australia-wide and the only immediate solution to this problem for consumers is to install lead-free taps."

Dr Ian Musgrave, a Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Medicine, School of Medicine Sciences, within the Discipline of Pharmacology at the University of Adelaide says the reports are "extremely concerning".

Dr Musgrave points out that while the levels involved are low and not likely to cause acute lead poisoning, lead is a cumulative toxin.

"Continued consumption of low levels of lead can have adverse effects especially in young children and unborn babies," Dr Musgrave says. "Effects include disruption of red blood cell, production, kidney damage, behavioural disturbances and other nervous system effects."

Details of the degree of contamination are not clear, it appears to be only one tap that has been tested, thus the report of 'has up to 15 times the permitted lead levels' from a single tap may indicate that the contaminant is leaching out variably.

"Until it is determined if other taps of this brand are similarly contaminated (previous test samples had complied with Australian regulations) people who have purchased these taps should not use water from them for drinking or cooking," Dr Musgrave warns. "Anyone who has any health concerns should consult their health professional."

Comments

  • okibi @okibi

    Is there a good DIY kit on the market to test your water at home?

    0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Shut ALDI down! If it's going to put that many people at risk, it doesn't deserve to be in Australia.

    -2
    • samfisher5986 @samfisher5986

      You do realise that product issues happen all the time at all the popular shops and supermarkets?

      I would rather ingest a little extra lead then get hepatitis.

      0
      • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

        You don’t realise that 50% of my posts are tongue in cheek, do you?

        0
  • nope @masterc82

    Horse meat instead of beef and now lead pipes. Be careful with cheap aldi shit.

    0
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      horse meat is actually delicious, it's got less cholesterol and generally higher protein per weight than beef too.

      0
      • soldant @soldant

        Yeah that's great, but if I'm buying something advertised as beef, it better fucking well be beef!

        0
        • Almost Guest

          And what about when Coles sold fresh Australian bread that turned out to be bread that had been parboiled in Ireland 6 months to a year earlier before being frozen and sent here? Same shite just different company.

          1
  • Jackson Bison @jacksonbison

    At least it happened to Aldi, who are taking right action and hove stopped selling the product.

    All those lucky individuals buying the same taps through AliExpress or eBay, slowly poisoning their children.

    1
  • markisback @markisback

    this is why we need import duties, the money should be linked to testing the crap coming in.

    0
    • alex @alex

      that will create just another useless government organization that will want to test everything and be behind the schedule by 10 month

      1
  • Arko Guest

    There is nothing to worry about. Aldi is releasing a water filter for the "Spiral Spring Mixer Tap" in next weeks Special. Problem solved :)

    0

