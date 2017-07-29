Watch The 10 Finalists For Tesla's Project Loveday Ad Here

Video: Tesla held a competition for fans to make it an advertisement — and there's an Australian finalist. Some of the entries, like the one from popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, have some serious production value behind them. Some are a little more low-key. But they're all great — so enjoy.
"A Better Future"
Tesla Fieldtrip
How Far Can Electric Cars Go?
"Spaceships. For Earth"
MKBHD's Entry
Sonja's Super Quick Tesla Fan Video
"Embrace The Energy"
"Spring"
"Weekend Vibes"
"Hope"
Do you have a favourite? [YouTube]
I liked Sonja's Super Quick Tesla Fan Video. It's not the most creative but it does highlight what a great Car it is.