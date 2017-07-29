LIVE BLOG: Tesla Launches The Model 3

GoPro QuikStories Automatically Edits Your Video, But Is It Any Good?

Here Are Australia's Best Mobile Broadband Plans

Deals: Get This Water-Proof Action Camera For 70% Off

Watch The 10 Finalists For Tesla's Project Loveday Ad Here

Image: Supplied

Video: Tesla held a competition for fans to make it an advertisement — and there's an Australian finalist. Some of the entries, like the one from popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, have some serious production value behind them. Some are a little more low-key. But they're all great — so enjoy.

"A Better Future"

Tesla Fieldtrip

How Far Can Electric Cars Go?

"Spaceships. For Earth"

MKBHD's Entry

Sonja's Super Quick Tesla Fan Video

"Embrace The Energy"

"Spring"

"Weekend Vibes"

"Hope"

Do you have a favourite? [YouTube]

Comments

  • lee978 @978lee

    I liked Sonja's Super Quick Tesla Fan Video. It's not the most creative but it does highlight what a great Car it is.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ms750 samsung samsung-ms750 samsung-ms750-soundbar samsung-sound sound soundbars

Samsung's Newest Soundbar Took 300 Years To Develop

...Sort of. 300 years worth of audio engineering experience, at least. Samsung's brand new MS750 all-in-one soundbar is the result of a huge amount of exacting -- and genuinely world-first -- audio development at the company's multimillion-dollar Los Angeles lab. The end result is a soundbar that massively improves the sound from your TV, and it doesn't even need a subwoofer to hit the low notes.
au australian-scientists feature health wi-fi

No, Your Kids Aren't Getting Sick From Wi-Fi At School

Despite growing fears among parents, children's exposure to radiowaves from Wi-Fi in schools and kindergartens is between 50 and 1000 times smaller than international guidelines for health, according to new Australian research.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles