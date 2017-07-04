Thousands Of Jobs Will Be Axed At Microsoft This Week, Apparently

MealPal Is My New Lunch Buddy And I Don't Care Who Knows It

Image: iStock

In a worldwide "reorganisation" of Microsoft's sales team, the tech giant is reportedly laying off thousands of staff - with the official announcement coming later this week.

TechCrunch first reported on the restructuring plans, which include merging the enterprise customer unit with at least one of its SME divisions.

Microsoft was contacted for comment, but declined.

Microsoft did announce last year that 2,850 jobs would be cut, 900 from sales and 1,850 from the smartphone arm of the company.

