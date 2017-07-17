This Gorgeous Animation Shows The Most Tweeted About Game Of Thrones Characters

Yep, Winter is here - and Twitter has made a cool (no pun intended) interactive visualisation showing which character is being tweeted about the most.
You can see it here:
You can click on the snowflakes to see that character's most talked about moment. The graphic will continue being updated when a character's most discussed moment changes.
