Game Of Thrones' First Casualty Was Foxtel Now

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Spoilers: Here's Every Plot Leak

Living With Solar Batteries: Three Australian Households Share Their Story

22,000 People Agree To Clean Toilets For WiFi Because They Didn't Read The Terms

This Gorgeous Animation Shows The Most Tweeted About Game Of Thrones Characters

Image: Supplied

Yep, Winter is here - and Twitter has made a cool (no pun intended) interactive visualisation showing which character is being tweeted about the most.

You can see it here:

You can click on the snowflakes to see that character's most talked about moment. The graphic will continue being updated when a character's most discussed moment changes.

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

consumer-tech feature smart-bikes

Maybe Dockless Bikesharing Was A Bad Idea

On Wednesday, Singapore-based bikesharing startup oBike dropped off 400 autolocking, smartphone-connected bicycles onto the footpaths of London, having already arrived in Australia early last month. Two days later, and, uh, things aren't going so hot.
13th-doctor bbc doctor-who feature io9 jodie-whittaker television tv

 Jodie Whittaker Is Doctor Who's Next Doctor

Image. Still via Youtube After months and months of rumours, speculation, and flat out waiting, we finally know who is taking on the TARDIS as the thirteenth Doctor in season 11. Ladies and gents, say hello to your new Time Lord. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman in Doctor Who's 54-year history to land the title role.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles