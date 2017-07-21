Belkin Does Backpacks Now, And They're Actually Good Value

STARGATE ORIGINS STARGATE ORIGINS STARGATE ORIGINS OH MY GOD

The Heartbreaking Story Of A Man And His '68 Camaro

Deals: This Is How You Can Take Down Hackers For A Living

STARGATE ORIGINS STARGATE ORIGINS STARGATE ORIGINS OH MY GOD

20 years after the debut of Stargate SG-1 on TV, the franchise is back. A 10-episode series called Stargate Origins will be the launch title for a new streaming service called Stargate Command from movie giants MGM, and will recount the story behind the original series.

The series will revolve around Catherine Langford — who avid watchers will remember from occasional episodes of SG-1. Stargate Command, where the show will live, will include both free content and a paid tier — presumably including other content from the Stargate archival series' 350-plus episodes.

Speaking to Variety, MGM digital president said that the new show is a thankyou to fans: "We’ve been eager to revisit the ‘Stargate’ franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure.

"We view Stargate Origins as a thank you to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years. With the increasing popularity of digitally native content that can be streamed to any device, MGM is committed to the production of premium linear mid-form content and are proud to launch with Stargate Origins."

I mean, it's no third season of Stargate Universe, but it'll do.

[YouTube]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • pinchie @pinchie

    EDIT: I'm an idiot, and apparently the text got added after the video. Thank you Campbell, I thought you were taking a snarky re-swipe at yesterday's video-with-no-article posting.

    Last edited 21/07/17 12:39 pm
    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Hahah, no stress mate! I promise to write a single word video post some time in the future to keep debate going.

      1
  • robb @robb

    Wait... this is obviously not the same thing as new movies.
    And an origin story of Catherine Langdon.
    Who didnt get the Stargate to work until Dr Jackson came along and figured out it was missing the origin coordinate chevron of earth?
    Wouldn't that be a Stargate show with no Stargate?

    2
    • king_rocket @king_rocket

      Could be an alternate time line or just an origin show about getting the gate to work the once.

      Or they had other missions but they were all classified thus SG-1 had no knowledge of them.

      1
      • rosscoso @rosscoso

        ^This

        Or she/they had their memories wiped in order to keep the earth safe - because they are too un-advanced to use the Stargate yet?

        Asgard saves the day? - in a kind of "Your not old enough to watch this kinda of movie" way?

        0
        • grunt @grunt

          So the PG-13 culture stumbled onto MA technology...?

          Not sure that flies given how many other cultures out there had stargates and were clearly more primitive than Earth. Still, interesting thought, no reason they couldn't do that.

          0
          • josh @josh

            Yep big difference was that most of those cultures had a DHD and we had to make our own..

            0
  • grim @grim

    A series where they don't know how to use the gate, manage to activate it once and lose a guy to the conference world of the 5 races?

    So Stargate without any gate travel? I am dubious

    1
  • Crazy Guest

    it's no third season of Stargate Universe
    Let the petitioning begin! This sounds ridiculous, but I am excited regardless!!! SG-1 was an amazing series and deserves a revival.

    0
  • Sean Robert Meaney Guest

    So NAZIs through the Wormhole? British Archaeologists and American Tomb robbers. I wonder if we can get Brendan Frasier for this.

    0
  • grim @grim

    gateworld.net is also running the news that this is going to be a web series of 10x 10 minute episodes, think BSG Blood and Chrome

    0
  • kingbob @kingbob

    SG-1 did show that Catherine did get the stargate to work 50 years or so before by dumb luck, shown in season 1 episode 11, The Torment Of Tantalus.

    But also everyone who worked on it was an idiot, in the movie they'd had the cartouche which had 6 symbols, but they didnt know the 7th, for years. Theres only 39 symbols, enter the first 6, then try each one at a time. Max of 39 attempts before it would connect to Abydos!
    They could potentially build a series off that, say someone in the 40's got it to work, sent through a whole platoon of soldier or something, who then got stranded, and kidnapped by another goa'uld. Basically a WW2 era stargate show.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au spotify

Buy Spotify Premium, You Cheap F**k

Video. This is why I subscribe to Spotify.
elon-musk mars moon moon-base space spacex

Elon Musk Would Like People To Hurry Up And Start Dying On The Moon As Well

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose prior plan for stellar colonisation involved sending people who are not Elon Musk to go die on Mars, thinks this noble endeavour will require a practice round of sending people to die on the Moon first.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles