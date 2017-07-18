Samsung Pay Expands In Australia: More Banks, More Cards

After a year in Australia, ANZ Visa debit customers with a Galaxy S8, S8+ phone (or the Gear S3 smartwatch) can now use Samsung Pay. And there's a whole lot of other new banks and credit unions that can finally use the service, too.
"ANZ customers can now benefit from Samsung Pay's unique features, such as our three-layered security system, and can enjoy using the service anywhere you can pay with a contactless credit or debit card," said Richard Fink, Vice President, IT & Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics Australia.
The addition of ANZ brings the number of payment card brands compatible with Samsung Pay up to 40, with over 870 global banks.
Cuscal also announced it is now one of the the Australian partners for Samsung Pay, along with Westpac, Citibank and American Express.
This adds the following financial institutions:
- Australian Unity
- Bank Australia
- Bank of Sydney
- Beyond Bank Australia
- Big Sky Building Society
- Catalyst Money
- Central Coast Credit Union
- Central Murray Credit Union
- Community First Credit Union
- Credit Union SA
- CUA
- Customs Bank
- Defence Bank
- Firefighters Mutual Bank
- First Option Credit Union
- Holiday Coast Credit Union
- Horizon Credit Union
- Illawarra Credit Union
- Intech Bank
- MyState
- Nexus Mutual
- Northern Beaches Credit Union
- P&N Bank
- People's Choice Credit Union
- Police Bank
- QT Mutual Bank
- Queenslanders Credit Union
- Reliance Bank
- SCU
- Select ENCOMPASS Credit Union
- South West Slopes Credit Union
- Teachers Mutual Bank
- The Mac
- The Rock
- UniBank
- Unity Bank
- WAW Credit Union Co-Operative
- Woolworths Employees' Credit Union Limited
