Samsung Pay Expands In Australia: More Banks, More Cards

Image: Samsung

After a year in Australia, ANZ Visa debit customers with a Galaxy S8, S8+ phone (or the Gear S3 smartwatch) can now use Samsung Pay. And there's a whole lot of other new banks and credit unions that can finally use the service, too.

"ANZ customers can now benefit from Samsung Pay's unique features, such as our three-layered security system, and can enjoy using the service anywhere you can pay with a contactless credit or debit card," said Richard Fink, Vice President, IT & Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics Australia.

The addition of ANZ brings the number of payment card brands compatible with Samsung Pay up to 40, with over 870 global banks.

Cuscal also announced it is now one of the the Australian partners for Samsung Pay, along with Westpac, Citibank and American Express.

This adds the following financial institutions:

Australian Unity

Bank Australia

Bank of Sydney

Beyond Bank Australia

Big Sky Building Society

Catalyst Money

Central Coast Credit Union

Central Murray Credit Union

Community First Credit Union

Credit Union SA

CUA

Customs Bank

Defence Bank

Firefighters Mutual Bank

First Option Credit Union

Holiday Coast Credit Union

Horizon Credit Union

Illawarra Credit Union

Intech Bank

MyState

Nexus Mutual

Northern Beaches Credit Union

P&N Bank

People's Choice Credit Union

Police Bank

QT Mutual Bank

Queenslanders Credit Union

Reliance Bank

SCU

Select ENCOMPASS Credit Union

South West Slopes Credit Union

Teachers Mutual Bank

The Mac

The Rock

UniBank

Unity Bank

WAW Credit Union Co-Operative

Woolworths Employees' Credit Union Limited

