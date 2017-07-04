Here's What Passengers Are Using Qantas Wi-Fi For

MealPal Is My New Lunch Buddy And I Don't Care Who Knows It

The first stats on Qantas's fast, free inflight Wi-Fi are in: nearly a third of all passengers on the first 'net-connected jet have been using the service, reliability is excellent, and download speeds are faster than most homes' ADSL connections.

Qantas's first public update on the performance of its NBN satellite-connected Boeing 737-800, tail number VH-XZB, is impressive: of the 3500 passengers per week who take the airliner on its journeys between Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns, 32 per cent are logging on to the free Wi-Fi at some point during the flight. That's a huge jump from the 5 per cent that tried paid inflight Wi-Fi on Qantas' test A380 in 2012, and a jump over the industry standard of 10 per cent.

Download speeds of 12 megabits, Qantas says, are routinely reached these days — and have improved slightly since the trial started. That's faster than my wired ADSL2+ connection at home. Nearly two thirds of the passengers connecting are using one or more apps and visiting multiple websites — news and email and general web browsing are most popular, followed by social media like Facebook, then streaming music and video, then instant messaging and online shopping.

Qantas says inflight internet is available for 98 per cent of flying time in its early testing, with minimal dropouts as the jet flies between satellite coverage beams — downtime during transitions isn't a huge deal when you're going at 850kph. [Qantas]

Qantas Wi-Fi: The Gizmodo Australia Review

We're up in the air today for a quick plane journey to test out Qantas's brand new in-flight internet, which is available today to Qantas flyers for free and for the first time. It's only on a single jet — ours! — for now, but will be rolled out to the entire Qantas fleet throughout the year. Join in as we put it through its paces.

Read more

Comments

  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    I attempted to use the Emirates in-flight Wi-Fi and Mobile Roaming on my way back from London, two weeks ago. Holy father, I hope Qantas’ version is better, because it was absolutely terrible for the entire flight.

    Looking forward to trying it for news sites on my next excursion.

    0
    • jace888au @jace888au

      Agreed it wasn't fast, but from memory it was free for the first hour or so with a paltry 20mb of allowance (but more than enough for Whatsapp chats) and then the ongoing charge was reasonable. It was over a year ago that I flew Emirates to Dubai/London but I thought it was reasonable compared to other airlines at the time which charged significantly more for free onboard wifi.

      0
      • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

        My experience was that it was slower than dial up, which may be a little bit of an exaggeration but, you know...

        Paid US$1 for a 500mb allowance on each leg and I got no more than 10mb through it before giving up, after waiting minutes on end for safari to give up on any website, for messenger texts to not be delivered etc.

        Made a phone call on the mobile roaming and my mate in WA sounded like he had a sock in his mouth and the connection wasn’t very good either.

        Crystal clear calls and fast ass broadband wasn’t on the Emirates agenda, which is weird considering how damn good the rest of their service is.

        0
        • blahblah @blahblah

          My kid just flew Melb-Europe on Emirates a week ago and said the quality of the Wifi was great.

          But, $5 for 30Mb, so, good for some Whatsapp, but that's about it.

          0
  • corvus @corvus

    BREAKING NEWS: Flight passengers use in-flight WiFi for internet things! More to come.

    Last edited 04/07/17 11:17 am
    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      BREAKING ACTUAL NEWS: it's actually not shit

      3
      • corvus @corvus

        Wow! It's almost as if that should've been the headline and the subject of the article ;)

        0
  • xyranius @xyranius

    I was monumentally surprised that Porn wasn't top of the list.

    2
    • skrybe @skrybe

      That was covered in "visiting multiple websites" they just didn't say Pornhub ;)

      0

