MS Paint Is *Not* Dead

Image: Microsoft

Put down your pitchforks, folks. MS Paint ain't going anywhere.

Not long ago, the world awoke to the news that Microsoft's much-loved, 32 year old Paint program was to be deprecated in the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

From Microsoft, mere minutes ago: "MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

In a statement supplied to Gizmodo, Microsoft clarified further:

MS Paint is not going away. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing and 2D creation are in Paint 3D - the new app for creativity, available for free with the Windows 10 Creators update. In the future, we will offer MS Paint in the Windows Store also for free and continue to provide new updates and experiences to Paint 3D so people have the best creative tools all in one place.

We repeat: MS Paint is not going to die. It's just moving to the Windows Store. In addition to that, Paint 3D — the superpowered 21st-century version of Paint — will be included with the Windows 10 Creators Update launched in April and likely already installed on your machine. [Microsoft]