Lobby Group Tells NBN: Get Rid Of FTTN Already

NBN needs to ditch copper-based Fibre to the Node, says lobby group Internet Australia, saying it is "essential for Australia's economic and social development" to abandon the technology in favour of Fibre to the distribution point.
And no, it says, it's not too late.
Internet Australia has been shouting the virtues of FTTd over FTTN for more than a year now.
"It's a shame NBN won't admit their use of ageing copper is a mistake that will cost billions to replace", Internet Australia's Executive Director, Laurie Patton, commented, "Meanwhile, Australians are suffering with inferior broadband, customer complaints are rising and the worst is yet to come".
Patton says the issues already plaguing the rollout will be exacerbated as NBN rushes to complete the project, which just hit the halfway point.
"The sooner we abandon FTTN the better," Patton says. "So we call on the Government to switch to FTTdp immediately, in the national interest".
When the project is completed in 2020, Internet Australia says NBN will need to 'upgrade' all the premises with FTTN, "as it becomes increasingly obvious customers are not being delivered what they want or need".
"It's not really an upgrade anyway because they'll have to rip out all the copper wiring and the so-called 'nodes' will be redundant," Patton says. "Nobody knows exactly how much this will cost us all, but we're talking billions of dollars".
We've already established that the coalition couldn't give 2 shits about what industry experts say. The current design is all about ideology, not about nation building.
Political idiocy at it's finest.
From a business standpoint it makes more sense to go with fiber from the start as it lasts a long time and the upgrade path isnt as costly as copper.
The libs are only going with fttn because labor went with ftth. And the libs can't be seen following labor.
But the libs could have held an enquiry into nbn tec and then stayed with ftth... but they had to take advice from FOX.
FOX, who incidentally had HFC networks which were going to be bypassed by Labor's NBN. Of course they went for the Liberal's solution which involved the NBN using FOX's HFC networks. Leased from FOX, of course.
its politics at its worst,
whats the goal of the NBN: National economic Infrastructure
Social necessity
Commercial operation funded by the government
you can obviously go on, but when you have competing goals they can never be all achieved