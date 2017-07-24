Lobby Group Tells NBN: Get Rid Of FTTN Already

I Guess We're Disrupting Shoelaces Now, Too

Image: iStock

NBN needs to ditch copper-based Fibre to the Node, says lobby group Internet Australia, saying it is "essential for Australia's economic and social development" to abandon the technology in favour of Fibre to the distribution point.

And no, it says, it's not too late.

Internet Australia has been shouting the virtues of FTTd over FTTN for more than a year now.

"It's a shame NBN won't admit their use of ageing copper is a mistake that will cost billions to replace", Internet Australia's Executive Director, Laurie Patton, commented, "Meanwhile, Australians are suffering with inferior broadband, customer complaints are rising and the worst is yet to come".

Patton says the issues already plaguing the rollout will be exacerbated as NBN rushes to complete the project, which just hit the halfway point.

"The sooner we abandon FTTN the better," Patton says. "So we call on the Government to switch to FTTdp immediately, in the national interest".

When the project is completed in 2020, Internet Australia says NBN will need to 'upgrade' all the premises with FTTN, "as it becomes increasingly obvious customers are not being delivered what they want or need".

"It's not really an upgrade anyway because they'll have to rip out all the copper wiring and the so-called 'nodes' will be redundant," Patton says. "Nobody knows exactly how much this will cost us all, but we're talking billions of dollars".

Comments

  • Korwin @korwin

    We've already established that the coalition couldn't give 2 shits about what industry experts say. The current design is all about ideology, not about nation building.

    Political idiocy at it's finest.

    • LordBluray Guest

      From a business standpoint it makes more sense to go with fiber from the start as it lasts a long time and the upgrade path isnt as costly as copper.

      The libs are only going with fttn because labor went with ftth. And the libs can't be seen following labor.

      But the libs could have held an enquiry into nbn tec and then stayed with ftth... but they had to take advice from FOX.

      • mattyman @mattyman

        FOX, who incidentally had HFC networks which were going to be bypassed by Labor's NBN. Of course they went for the Liberal's solution which involved the NBN using FOX's HFC networks. Leased from FOX, of course.

    • markisback @markisback

      its politics at its worst,
      whats the goal of the NBN: National economic Infrastructure
      Social necessity
      Commercial operation funded by the government

      you can obviously go on, but when you have competing goals they can never be all achieved

  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    The sooner we abandon FTTN the better," Patton says. "So we call on the Government to switch to FTTdp immediately, in the national interest

    Even if lightning strikes and the Coalition decided to go for FTTdp (or curb or whatever abbreviation is being used this week), I think the majority of the public will reject it.

    There are more who want FTTP without exception than those who are willing to accept FTTdb as a short term solution to cost and existing infrastructure complications.

    • bgrdfino @bgrdfino

      There are more who want FTTP without exception than those who are willing to accept FTTdb as a short term solution to cost and existing infrastructure complications.

      Democracy? Que?

    • Almost Guest

      If the public were made fully aware of the advantages (and disadvantages) of FTTP you believe they would go for a severely inferior system that would cost as much as FTTP would have cost and would still need a multi billion dollar rebuild within a decade of its completion?

      • WiseHacker @wisehacker

        What you describe applied to FTTN. I stated FTTdp, which has performance very close to the FTTP (if done right) but costs less.

        But even with this reality present (which puts more pressure on Turnbull and fits better with the current state of our budget), many still do not want to accept that alternative.

        The option for us to do the NBN once and right with fibre long sailed even when Labor was still in office. People just don't care that our current budget state cannot tolerate FTTP anymore, they just want FTTP regardless of the consequences.

        • grunt @grunt

          "which has performance very close to the FTTP (if done right)" -- Sorta, kinda, not really. FTTdp can do roughly 200 Mbps, FttP is already doing 1 Gbps. Not the point you're trying to make though, which I expect is that FTTdp delivers the 100 Mbps that FttP is seen as doing. So while technically it doesn't deliver close, its effectively delivers what people expect. And not ADSL speeds like FttN keeps giving.

          For all intents and purposes though, you're right. 100 Mbps will do us for a few years yet as an effective cap, by which point its a trivial process to upgrade FTTdp to FttP (just pull a fibre line in along the phone line, add connectors, and your gtg), at a reasonable cost to the consumer (same process as a phone install, with cheaper products).

          For me (and I have access to 1 Gbps now), FTTdp screams as THE common sense answer going forward. It gets enough of the savings FttN was going for, with enough of the speed FttP was going for, and doesn't need a complete rebuild down the track. Just an upgrade of 10 meters or so from the curb.

          • WiseHacker @wisehacker

            My bad, thanks for the correction.

            Though FttN offering ADSL speed? I think you're being generous. Last I heard, FttN struggles to offer even that.

            At the end of the day, I doubt either side will ever get the NBN done. They are too busy playing politics and have a "What's in it for me?" approach for picking areas.

            • grunt @grunt

              Yeah, I cant see it ever being sorted out to what we need. Business interests wont do it, they'll keep cherry picking for the best return and ignoring the rest, and the LNP rollout is pretty much at the point of no return now.

              By the next election, its a fools errand to undo the FttN rollout and replace it with FTTdp or FttP, its just a cost that cant be afforded on top of whats been wasted on FttN.

              And I don't know what can be done to change that. I'm just glad I live in a FttP area that is finished.

              At the end of the day, for all those that willingly put LNP into power (not directed at you), I told you so. Just like many others looking at the bigger picture.

              • WiseHacker @wisehacker

                This is why I describe the situation as a race to the bottom.

                Putting the LNP meant letting Turnbull kill the NBN because it would kill him to credit Labor for having a bright idea (albeit with shonky implementation).

                But Labor simply had too many issues. Ignoring how they reduced their PM position to a Game of Musical Thrones, they were failing in to many areas.

                The 2013 election basically came down to a "choose your poison" be except for killing the person, it detacts the amount of suffering.

                And the sadest part of all is, nobody wants to be the ones to bring the change. And I'm not talking about the parties, I'm talking about the Australian public.

                Last decade, we saw that both sides refused to introduce an R18 rating for games and the matter was made worse by Labor pretty much taking Atkinson's side and removing anyone that made him cry. This is why I don't mind O'Connor despite not always agreeing with him and his parties actions.

                Eventually, people had enough and Gamers 4 Croydon were formed. Granted, they only got single digits when it came to voting but that was all that was needed. It made Atkinson take not and vacate as he saw that he was gonna get rolled the next time around.

                Today, this is what we need. More people forming their own parties to put the pressure needed to make the majors stop and take not.

                That is never gonna happen though. Many expect a party to just simply do what they (the voters) expect. And if that doesn't happen they either:
                * Demand another election, or
                * Try to wrap reality to make it look as though their choice is the best

                It latter is what happened. A lot of people were critcal of Labor. But once the NBN got nutered, many of those same critics most likely did an about face and started prising Labor and now hope that voting Labor in will bring back better Internet.

                It maybe costly, but I do not think a change to Fttdp is beyond reach. What is lacking is the public pressure via an opposing party to create the capacity. The Coalition are certainly not gonna get any competition (thus capacity) to change from Labor anytime soon so a new party is needed.

                And for the love of life, the Greens don't count either. We recently saw that Ludlam tanked his own inquiring into games funding by basically accusing everyone around him as being contemptuous and having it in for the games industry and it is this unprofessional behaviour we do not need.

                Anyhow, I think I've covered politics enough for one day. Thanks for the discussion, but the way. It's becoming rare as whenever the NBN comes up, some smart alec digs up the worm eaten corps of the Murdoch conspiracies and conversation quickly devolves to meaningless ranting that is completely disconnected from any and all reality.

                • grunt @grunt

                  All good. I have siblings that have plenty of experience in telecommunications, so come into the argument with a little knowledge. They did research into VOIP type stuff and ADSL2 back in the 90's, so know a little bit about this kind of stuff. They've moved on to more interesting things, but have lectured on it around the world after they moved from research into lecturing.

                  I tend to get the terminology a little mixed up, but I know enough to know that what we have is a debacle, both from a comms point of view, and a budget point of view (my area of expertise). So have no political spin on where I come from, and can see the positives of all of them. Even FttN.

                  Sad thing for me is that FTTdp gave such a perfect middle ground for both parties, yet rather than be bipartisan and end the crap once and for all, both major parties kept pointing the finger over stuff that isn't going to change.

                  And in the end, its us that suffer. On a personal and global level in various ways.

  • bertieau @bertieau

    The LNP (Lying Newscorp COALition) does not even acknowledge lobby groups that haven't first slid brown paper bags of untraceable cash under the table so why would they care what Internet Australia has to say? Sounds like IA needs to watch how the lobbyists from the Australian christian Industry or the filthy Mining Industry do it to get some tips.

  • markymarkandthenotsofunkybunch @markymarkandthenotsofunkybunch

    What's the point of changing, by the time the NBN is even completed... Game of Thrones will be over anyway and no one will need internet anymore.

  • mickgrant @mickgrant

    from what i can see they already have moved to this model.
    my town has just moved to the - PLANNED stage for the NBN rollout and when i look on there website see.

    Planned availability: Jul-Dec 2018*.
    Planned technology: nbn™ Fibre to the curb (FTTC)*.

  • opinion4325 Guest

    Firstly this isnt democracy if it was none of us would have this substandarded 'network'.

    We were dictated to with no mandate in the same way that energy has not been planned for in this country...privatization.

    There is no accountability, transparency at all.
    There needs to be measurable marks in place to protect consumers form te extortion and fraud that is the NBN co.

    But in fairness it just like the banks a liscense to print money and take yours in legal daylight.

