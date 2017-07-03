Spider-Man: Homecoming: The Gizmodo Review

Tesla's Sydney Supercharger Has Closed Down

What's Your Perfect 3-Car Garage For $500K?

Kogan Now Sells Australia's Cheapest Smart 4K TVs

Kogan Now Sells Australia's Cheapest Smart 4K TVs

Image: Kogan

Do you want a new, cheap TV? Do you really want it to be a 4K one, and to have Android apps like Netflix built in? Then Kogan's new TVs might just fit the bill.

Kogan's Agora smart TVs — in 49-, 55- and 65-inch sizes for $429, $499 and $899 pre-order prices respectively — are the cheapest Web-enabled 4K screens of their sizes that you can buy in Australia right now.

The 4K panels are built by either Samsung or LG, and you can expect decent image quality in our experience of Kogan's TVs: roughly equivalent to a last-generation TV from either one of those tier-one manufacturers.

These prices are good until August 18, when they'll jump up a bit — we don't know by how much just yet. You're pre-ordering a screen that'll be shipped to you at the end of August, too, so you're buying something sight unseen. We'd always suggest you read up on your rights of return under Australian Consumer Law, but there's no doubting the fact that these TVs are impressively cheap even if they're a little bit mediocre.

It's worth keeping in mind that there are a couple of caveats with these TVs. They run Android 5.1, rather than the more up-to-date, attractive and feature-packed Android 7.0 of Android TVs from bigger brands like Sony and TCL — so some apps may not work. The user experience in general is a lot less refined than a bespoke smart TV interface from a Samsung or Hisense or LG, too, so don't expect to be browsing the 'net with wild abandon.

But if you keep your expectations measured, then you should be able to pick up a large TV at a not-so-large price. [Kogan]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • debonbon @debonbon

    I've only seen one Kogan tv and it was an utter piece of shit with the worst picture quality, are they any better these days?

    0
  • targeting compoita @poita

    BigW had them cheaper last week, with 20% off 4K TVs.
    To me, a non HDR 4K TV isn't really worth it over a good FHD TV of better quality.
    With good HDR though, 4K looks amazing.

    0
  • crazyoldranga @crazyoldranga

    I ran 12 Kogan LCDs in a family entertainment centre for 12-16 hours a day 365 days a year without any issues.

    0
  • geebee @geebee

    I would be interested in a review, especially the 49", 55" with a view to using as a monitor.

    2
    • dazzler @dazzler3622

      I can't decide if using a 55" TV as a PC monitor is the craziest or best idea I've ever heard!

      Wouldn't a curved 34" ultra wide be a bit more practical?

      0
      • ok...... @skinja

        i use a 46inch tv as my monitor.
        great for gaming with a controller. a little more of a pain with keyboard an mouse in my house coz i have to drag the pc closer to the couch AND the couch closer to the tv for cable lengths to work. but ive played all manner of games on my tv. overwatch, tf2, GTA 5, Assassins Creed Black Flag and Unity, Rocket League, a slew of point and click games from the 90's, RTS style games old and new.
        im worried about moving back to a 24inch screen once i get a dedicated HTPC set up in the lounge.

        1
        • randomchance @randomchance

          I had the same problem with keyboard. Solved with a pair of 3m USB extension cables. I'm too cheap to spring for wireless and keep the juice in them. Great for the occasional couch gaming session.

          0
          • ok...... @skinja

            yeah i keep forgetting to grab some extensions from work. also too povo to buy wireless.

            0
      • grunt @grunt

        I used a cheapo 42" DSE tele as a monitor, until it busted, and it was night and day compared to the previous monitor. Didn't NEED that much real estate, but once I did, going back to even a half decent sized 27" monitor was an adjustment.

        Bumping that up to 55" though would be a bit of a hard sell, even for me. You'd need to have it so far back that you defeat the purpose.

        Still, nothing to stop it being done, just remember you're still sitting in front of a massive tele and it will mess with you.

        0
        • skrybe @skrybe

          How far back were you guys sitting? A 42" would be massive at "normal" desk distances so you'd be constantly moving your head trying to view the whole screen. I could see that causing neck problems, headaches and eyestrain pretty quickly. Unless of course you've got the screen 6 feet from where you're sitting - which kinda defeats the purpose anyway.

          I'd also be concerned gaming wise, if you've got a 42 or 50" TV chances are it's not going to have a refresh rate (response time) anywhere near what a gaming monitor has (unless you're forking out huge bucks). It's ok for certain games, but fast twitch shooters wouldn't be great.

          As for the Kogan TVs, man their UI would have to be awful to be worse than the hisense/samsung UIs. I have both and they suck. Sure they do the job but they really need a usability expert to help them out. Samsung particularly bugs me since they have a favourites (or similar name) section but I can't find any way to actually remove the apps in it. Hey Samsung Foxtel isn't a favourite so let me remove the app from favourites!

          0
          • geebee @geebee

            I sit 600~700mm from a 40" 1080P screen, no neck issues, Much less eye strain than a 24" monitor.
            I use Deluminate extension for Chrome but also used it with the 24".
            Gaming is more immersive as it takes up most of you vision when playing, also more likely to cause motion sickness if you are prone to it for the same reason.

            A 4k around 49~55" would give a decent sized text without having to scale, and being 4k you could run 4x 27" 1080p screens simultaneously, there is no need to use the entire screen all the time if you don't want to turn your head.

            0
            • skrybe @skrybe

              I need to get a tape measure and do some tests. I'd think though, that to be comfortable reading text on a 49-55" TV I'd want to be sitting six feet away. There'd be too much "panning" to read a line of text from 60-70cm away.

              I actually think that gaming gets more difficult on a larger screen unless you're sitting further back. I've noticed that I miss (as in not see) enemies in shooters because they are in a corner of my 30" screen and it's too far from where I'm looking. Whereas on the 19 or 21" monitors I used to use I'd pick them up because they were more in my visual focus (if that's the right word).

              0
          • grunt @grunt

            Wasn't far enough away as it should have been, but wasn't so close I had to turn to see the real estate, and the remote was easier than moving to change channels or inputs. But you make good points, and those are the sorts of things that would make more than a ~42" tele more problematic than its worth.

            For me, I needed a new tele, and decided to run it as a monitor at the same time to see how it went. It wasn't terrible, so ended up just sticking with it. It got to a point though that I couldn't go backwards to a regular monitor.

            As for refresh, its not as bad as you think. For the most part, a 100 Hz tele translates to around a 10ms refresh, which is plenty fine. Its enough for consoles. Its something I try to look for (if they even release that spec) when I look at teles, and the worst I've seen is a cheapo 100 Hz tele being 14 ms. Which didn't make sense to me, that's the equiv of ~70 Hz, which means somethings not quite right somewhere.

            Yes, I know the two measures aren't directly comparable, but from tele to monitor it seems to be a good enough rule of thumb to work. Comparing ms to Hz though isn't as reliable when comparing monitor to tele.

            0
    • randomchance @randomchance

      Same here. Do these scale the hdmi and if so can it be turned off?

      This of course makes all the 'smarts' pointless.

      0
  • ross_co @ross_co

    The user experience makes a huge difference on these cheaper T.V's. and have heard terrible things about Kogan. We have a Hisense and it's so easy to use, honestly great UI, with very minimal delay, the picture quality is not so great but for $500 what can you expect. We have a 2 year old Samsung and the UX/UI is horrible, hate using that TV, looking at it though is great.

    0
  • bakaman25 @bakaman25

    For the TVs 65" - It's a shame that they're only available in Melbourne or Sydney. Some of the bigger TVs don't even ship to Brisbane.

    0
  • heath @heath

    I bought the 55 inch 4k model. It's terrible. The UI for the smart part of the TV is clunky and slow. Then there's the picture quality, watching HD free to air looks like it's barely 720p, and SD channels remind me of the bad old days of analogue. The colours are weird, it's dark and any adjustments you make are a different type of crap. Don't waste your money.

    0
  • mitchell_cj @mitchell_cj

    My Kogan 42" 4K tv won't kick in to 4K mode with my PS4-PRO because of some snafu with HDCP (DRM) not being compatible.
    Perfectly good TV otherwise (dont count on using the smart bit) but i'm yet to see it operate in 4K mode.

    0
  • 87345 @87345

    I bought a monitor a year back from them. Never. Again. They are flexible in their advertising and sell cheap junk. Buyer beware.

    Last edited 03/07/17 3:41 pm
    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au audi cars caterham dream-cars feature ford porsche tesla

What's Your Perfect 3-Car Garage For $500K?

Sometimes my mates and I play a little game. From a theoretical pile of cash -- of course it's theoretical, I'm never going to have half a million bucks -- pick a couple of cars within a certain set of criteria. Today's rules? A maximum of three cars, $500K, anything you don't spend is wasted. What would you buy?
4k-tvs au feature kogan kogan-agora-smart-tv smart-tvs tvs

Kogan Now Sells Australia's Cheapest Smart 4K TVs

Do you want a new, cheap TV? Do you really want it to be a 4K one, and to have Android apps like Netflix built in? Then Kogan's new TVs might just fit the bill.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles