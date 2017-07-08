IMAX Melbourne Is The Only Place You Can Watch Dunkirk In Top Quality

Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

Tesla Will Build The World's Largest Battery In South Australia [Updated]

Matt Damon's Potatoes Would Have Died Anyway

IMAX Melbourne Is The Only Place You Can Watch Dunkirk In Top Quality

Image: Warner Bros

Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan's latest film, and by all the early accounts we've read it's going to be a very visually impressive bit of cinema. There's only one place in Australia you can watch it in its full 70-millimetre cinematic brilliance, though: and that's Melbourne.

IMAX Melbourne is one of only six screens outside of North America, and one of 37 screens in total, to show Dunkirk in the 1570 film standard: 15-perforation 70mm, the large format film type that auteurs use to get the highest possible image quality for their movies — like Quentin Tarantino with The Hateful Eight. Nolan also has previous form with 70mm, shooting Interstellar in the format.

The majority of Dunkirk was filmed in 70mm, and exclusively in IMAX theatres — exclusively in IMAX Melbourne, because IMAX Sydney is goooooooone — the screen will expand vertically by up to 40 per cent to fill the entire IMAX display area.

Museums Victoria and IMAX will also have an exhibition of objects from the actual evactuation of Dunkirk in 1940, including a pennant flown on the foremast of minesweeper HMS Lydd. IMAX Melbourne's opening weekend tickets for Dunkirk have already been snapped up after they went on sale earlier in the week. Advanced sessions starting from July 19 are on sale now [IMAX Melbourne]

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • chrisco1 @chrisco1

    It's screening at IMAX in Perth.. Is our IMAX different to Melbourne's or something?

    0
    • Jim john Guest

      There's one in Perth. He just didn't do his research before writing the article.

      0
      • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
        AUTHOR

        Or, the IMAX in Perth is 4K digital not 1570 film, and I actually did.

        0
    • stendec @stendec

      I suspect that means that the Perth IMAX is showing the 4K digital version, rather than the 70mm film version. IMAX Melbourne is showing both editions from what I heard.

      0
  • FilmNerd Guest

    Correction: The Hateful Eight was shot/released on standard 70mm - which is 5 performations. The traditional IMAX format (1570) is thus 3 times the frame size of traditional 70mm.

    And if someone wants to get anal and make the point that Hateful Eight was actually shot on 65mm and released on 70mm, then yes, that is the way it actually works. And nobody cares.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au battery-energy-storage blackouts powerpack powerpack-2 powerwall sa south-australia tesla tesla-powerpack tesla-powerpack-2 video-feature

All The Details On Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Tesla is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia -- an installation 60 per cent larger than any other large-scale battery energy storage system on the planet. In partnership with the SA government and French renewables company Neoen, alongside the third stage of the Hornsdale Wind Farm, the PowerPack battery farm will top 100 megawatts of capacity and provide 129 megawatt-hours of energy generation to the region -- load balancing the state's renewable energy generation and allowing emergency back-up power if a shortfall in energy production is predicted.
au feature google indigenous-australians street-view video-feature

Google Mapped Uluru For Street View, But Should It Have?

For the Anangu people, knowledge is the basis of society. It is given by the Elders when you reach a milestone in your life, when you are are worthy of it. But when your land has attracted 250,000 tourists a year since the 1950's, how do you strike the balance between educating about the importance of your culture, and giving away too much? This was the challenge faced when the Northern Territory Government approached Google about doing something special with its Street View technology at Uluru.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles