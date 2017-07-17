How To Run A Game Of Thrones 'Dead Pool' Competition

Image: iStock

Here at the Lifehacker office we love a good old fashioned tipping comp. But we're also a bunch of nerds, so rather than betting on football teams, we guess who will be the next character to die on Game of Thrones. Here's how you can set a comp up for your own mates and co-workers.

The rules are simple:

If you think a character will die next, bid for them.

The opening price for each character is $2 (or whatever price you decide on.)

If you want to bid for a character, write your name to the right of the previous bidder - the price will increase by $1 (or whatever prices you decide on.)

Set a lock time for bids. We go with 5:30pm the Friday before the premiere.

When the first of these characters dies, all the top bids will be collected and paid to the winner.

If none of these characters die, the list re-opens and it carries on to the next episode.

Here's part of ours as a guide. As you can see, a lot of us have been bidding on Euron Greyjoy to go out first this season.

Image: Lifehacker Australia

We use a shareable Google doc that everyone can add to with ease. And because we have an Excel whiz running things, all bids automatically total and appear next to the bidders name in the top right.

Who do you think is going to die first?