MealPal Is My New Lunch Buddy And I Don't Care Who Knows It

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: Australian Review

A Tasmanian Devil In The Snow Is Just The Most Adorable Thing

Deals: This Is How You Can Take Down Hackers

How Star Wars Canon Works

Image: Lucasfilm

Pablo Hidalgo works within the Lucasfilm Story Group, whose main purpose is to create and maintain one cohesive canon - eliminating the previous hierarchical canon. Here he gives a small insight as to how it works.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au audi cars caterham dream-cars feature ford porsche tesla

What's Your Perfect 3-Car Garage For $500K?

Sometimes my mates and I play a little game. From a theoretical pile of cash -- of course it's theoretical, I'm never going to have half a million bucks -- pick a couple of cars within a certain set of criteria. Today's rules? A maximum of three cars, $500K, anything you don't spend is wasted. What would you buy?
4k-tvs au feature kogan kogan-agora-smart-tv smart-tvs tvs

Kogan Now Sells Australia's Cheapest Smart 4K TVs

Do you want a new, cheap TV? Do you really want it to be a 4K one, and to have Android apps like Netflix built in? Then Kogan's new TVs might just fit the bill.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles