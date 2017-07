Video: The Tick is one of the lesser-loved superheros out there, but he's still a superhero, right? Here's your teaser for the first season of the Amazon- and Sony-co-produced show, which drops on Amazon Prime Video on 25 August.

The first season will be released in two six-episode chunks. Part 1 drops on 25 August, and part 2 will be released in early 2018. Here's some photos to go along with the trailer, too. [YouTube]