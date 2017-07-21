Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 2

Deals: Get These Wirless Earbuds For 75% Off

There Is Now 65,000 Year Old Evidence Of Aboriginal Life

Here's Holden's Sporty Next-Gen Commodore VXR

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 2

Image: Nintendo

Splatoon 2 was one of the pillars for the Switch when Nintendo announced the hybrid console, and by the end of this week it'll finally be out. So if you want to get your Splat on, here's where you can find the cheapest copies in Australia.

JB Hi-Fi: $69

Fairly standard, as far as JB and Switch games go.

Mighty Ape: $75

If you have stock issues and don't want to buy digitally, this works.

The Gamesmen: $68

Nice competitive offering from The Gamesmen, this.

Ozgameshop: $64.99

Decent enough price, but it'll cost you an extra $5 if you want to get the game in 5-6 working days minimum.

Amazon: $76.64

Basically the same price if you want the cartridge, but I think most would opt for the code from Amazon. Advantage here is in being able to get the code as soon as the game drops, but you might as well pre-order from the eShop.

Nintendo eShop: $79.95

What you'd expect.

EB Games: $79.95

No surprise here.

Play-Asia: $79.52

Not worth it compared to the eShop price.

Target: $64

This price comes courtesy of Vooks.

Big W: $64

Update: Big W will come in at $64 on launch, mirroring Target.

Kogan/Dick Smith Online: SOLD OUT

A price wasn't available at the time of writing, but when more stock comes in I'll update the price.

Splatoon 2 launches digitally and in stores this Friday.

WATCH MORE: Gaming News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au spotify

Buy Spotify Premium, You Cheap F**k

Video. This is why I subscribe to Spotify.
elon-musk mars moon moon-base space spacex

Elon Musk Would Like People To Hurry Up And Start Dying On The Moon As Well

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose prior plan for stellar colonisation involved sending people who are not Elon Musk to go die on Mars, thinks this noble endeavour will require a practice round of sending people to die on the Moon first.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles