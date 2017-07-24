GeForce GTX 1080 Ti's Are Available For Under $940

Image: NVIDIA

If you've been holding out for a GPU upgrade and you don't want anything bar the absolute best, then you might like to know that the best no longer costs more than $1000.

Some deals have been popping up for tech over the last few weeks, which has helped given the rise in demand for mid-range GPUs lately. But something that hasn't gone up in price thanks to cryptocurrency mining is the GTX 1080 Ti, which has depressingly continued to sell for around $1100 or more at local retailers.

But if you'd like to save a couple of hundred bucks, you can grab the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti Black Edition from Newegg, including shipping within 2-3 business days, for $937.11:

Image: Newegg

Alternatively, you can get a similarly good deal on an EVGA GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming board from Amazon. The difference between the two is that the SC2 model has base/boost clocks of 1556 MHz/1670 MHz, compared to the Black Edition's 1480 MHz/1582 MHz:

Image: Amazon

Amazon says the card won't be shipped until after Christmas if you select anything but the fastest shipping option, however, which bumps the price up to $974.50 at today's exchange rates. Still, you're getting a slightly faster card, and it's not that much more. Of course, you could argue that it's not that much better than the EVGA Black Edition, so you might as well just get something that will be shipped straight away.

Regardless, it's good to have some GTX 1080 Ti's for under $1000. That price could fall even further once the Vega series of cards are out, but we don't even know yet when those will land in Australia or how much supply retailers will get.

Thanks, OzBargain!