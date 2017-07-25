Former NBN Chief Says Full Fibre Would Be Just As Cheap As Fibre To The Curb

Image: iStock

One of the former bosses behind the original build of the National Broadband Network has said that if the government-owned company is going to upgrade from the current fibre to the node tech to a more future-proof fibre to the curb, it may as well go all the way and connect fibre to everyone's homes — without spending significantly more money.

Mike Quigley, the former chief executive of NBN Co has told iTWire that in his "considered opinion", fibre to the distribution point — sometimes known as FttDP or fibre to the curb (FttC) — would "cost about the same" as a full fibre build-out. iTWire also says that Melbourne Uni academic Rod Tucker, who has published many pieces on the NBN, holds the same opinion.

Advocacy group Internet Australia's outspoken head Laurie Patton has been pushing for fibre to the distribution point as superior to fibre to the node, but Quigley says that NBN's quoted costs of $4400 per fibre to the premises install are outdated — and that if it tried, it could bring costs down. Talking to iTWire, the former NBN Co CEO said that Chorus — one of the companies behind New Zealand's fibre roll-out — brought costs down by 44 per cent over a few years.

There's also a distinction being made by academic Mark Gregory at RMIT, who says that the common definition of FttDP sees full fibre cable rolled effectively to the driveway of each home, but FttC is usually rolled to within 300 to 400 metres from each home — a significant improvement over FttN, but still relying on a significant distance of existing copper cables. [iTWire]

Comments

  • isheeple @isheeple

    but.. but... uncie rupe's business model would fail then...

    1
    • thyco @thyco

      Um you mean uncie rupe's business model would explode because they would no longer need to pay out the arse for the satilite coverage. The majority of Foxtel's audience was acquired when Foxtel brought out Austar who severiced regional and rual Australia where as Optus and Foxtel only covered parts of Sydney and Melbourne. with every house having FttP, that would mean foxtel could cover the entire country for much less even more so now that telstra is majority owner of Foxtel

      0
  • grunt @grunt

    With full respect to Mike Quigley and Rod Tucker, I cant see how FttP would be as cheap as FTTdp. FTTdp gets rid of the most expensive part of FttP - the manual process of connecting that last mile portion from the curb to the premise.

    By excluding that part of the process should mean its instantly cheaper, with the process up to that pit being effectively identical, and hence cost the same.

    That's one of the key reasons I've swayed towards FTTdp myself - it manages to achieve that Cheaper part of the LNP mentality, without the major tradeoff in speed you get with FttN.

    Offsetting that part of the cost is a massive savings when you look at millions of properties, but on a premise by premise basis, low enough that the homeowner can accept it when they feel the need to upgrade that last ~10m.

    0
    • Swifon Guest

      Speed of deployment is a factor as well.

      FttP needs an installer to be scheduled with the landowner + the various specific equipment to be installed in a custom location in the premises which is then suitable to the landowner. I think it also requires a battery to be installed?

      Fttdp doesnt need any of that, they can just install willy nilly down the street if my understanding is correct.

      0
    • blueyy @blueyy

      If you don't have to return the garden to the same state then that last 50m could be pretty cheap, just get a little digger and if the conduit is fingered dig a quick and dirty trench then back fill and move on, probably only an hour wasted laying a new conduit.

      0
    • lee978 @978lee

      I was told the difference of fttp vs fttdp was long term stability and reliability. Saving's made over long term, with aditonal DP connection to home causing problems.

      0
  • fem_shep @fem_shep

    and this is what labour said 7 years ago!! duh !

    0

au feature fttdp fttn internet-australia nbn video-feature

