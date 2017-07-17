Exactly How 'Game Of Thrones' Gives Us All The Feels

Game Of Thrones' First Casualty Was Foxtel Now

Video: The geniuses at Lessons from the Screenplay take a deep dive into Game of Thrones - and in particular the Battle of the Bastards episode - to show how clever writing keeps us on an emotional roller coaster.

On Wednesday, Singapore-based bikesharing startup oBike dropped off 400 autolocking, smartphone-connected bicycles onto the footpaths of London, having already arrived in Australia early last month. Two days later, and, uh, things aren't going so hot.
Image. Still via Youtube After months and months of rumours, speculation, and flat out waiting, we finally know who is taking on the TARDIS as the thirteenth Doctor in season 11. Ladies and gents, say hello to your new Time Lord. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman in Doctor Who's 54-year history to land the title role.

