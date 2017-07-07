Elon Musk: "Australia Rocks"

Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

Image: Getty

Um, thanks Elon.

As you've probably already heard, Tesla is helping South Australia build the world's biggest lithium-ion battery.

Because of that, Elon Musk is actually now in South Australia — which is a helluva weird sentence to be writing. He just tweeted this:

"Australia rocks". Sounds like something my Dad would tweet if he knew how to use Twitter.

I'm instantly reminded of this...

Radical dude. Cowabunga.

Comments

  • thyco @thyco

    little do we know, Elon musk is actually Hank Scorpio in real life

    0

