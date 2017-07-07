Elon Musk: "Australia Rocks"

Um, thanks Elon.
As you've probably already heard, Tesla is helping South Australia build the world's biggest lithium-ion battery.
Because of that, Elon Musk is actually now in South Australia — which is a helluva weird sentence to be writing. He just tweeted this:
This will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of 3. Australia rocks!! https://t.co/c1DD7xtC90
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2017
"Australia rocks". Sounds like something my Dad would tweet if he knew how to use Twitter.
I'm instantly reminded of this...
Radical dude. Cowabunga.
little do we know, Elon musk is actually Hank Scorpio in real life