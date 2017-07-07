Elon Musk: "Australia Rocks"

Image: Getty

Um, thanks Elon.

As you've probably already heard, Tesla is helping South Australia build the world's biggest lithium-ion battery.

Because of that, Elon Musk is actually now in South Australia — which is a helluva weird sentence to be writing. He just tweeted this:

This will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of 3. Australia rocks!! https://t.co/c1DD7xtC90 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2017

"Australia rocks". Sounds like something my Dad would tweet if he knew how to use Twitter.

I'm instantly reminded of this...

Radical dude. Cowabunga.