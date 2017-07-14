Deals: Learn To Program For Over 90% Off

Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Python is a programming language praised for its versatility and user-friendly nature, which is why it's a popular pick for first-time programmers. With the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0, you can get your foot in the door to a high-paying coding gig as you master this general-purpose language.

Across nine courses and more than 30 hours of training, this collection will walk you through the essentials of working with Python. From basic syntax to data visualization, you'll learn the in-demand ways to leverage Python's applications, making it easier to land that first coding job. Plus, this collection includes hands-on training, like creating a smart security camera with Raspberry Pi, giving you concrete coding experience.

You can grab the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0 on sale for $51 AUD [$39 USD], more than 90 percent off its normal price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

