Deals: A Secure, Fast VPN For Free

In this age of ubiquitous government metadata retention, having secure online communications is more important than ever. So you should hook yourself up with a VPN for all your digital activity — and this one's free at the moment.
Windscribe is a Canadian VPN provider that has locations around the world, including Australia. Windscribe's free accounts allow for 50GB of data transfer for munch — and signing up with the SOS60GBS coupon code boosts that to 60GB per month. This particular freebie was spotted by Ozii on OzBargain, and that entire thread is full of some pretty solid praise for Windscribe's terms of service and actual performance.
If you want to take a different route, the $12 unlock level of the current Humble Software Bundle includes a year's subscription to Windscribe, which unlocks 45 browsing locations and faster (or more preferential over free users, at least) transfer speeds.
Thanks to the guys at OzBargain who keep a tireless eye out for this kind of stuff! [OzBargain / Humble Bundle]
Do they keep log files?
Do they sell data to 3rd parties?
Are they affiliated with a government organisation?
"We do not store any permanent access logs or monitor what our users do."
No word on selling data to 3rd parties.
On the government affiliation, this was Windscribe's response to a Reddit comment asking that:
"As we keep no logs, we have no data to share if anyone asks for it. You can learn more here: https://windscribe.com/privacy"
As usual, caveat lector and caveat emptor.
Does Netflix make it through?
NO. It did up until 2 months ago.