Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Deals: Learn To Actually Use Excel. For Real This Time. At 90% Off.

This Is The Best Slow-Mo Guys Video Ever

Cards Against Humanity 'For Her': It's Pink, And Costs $5 More

Cards Against Humanity 'For Her': It's Pink, And Costs $5 More

Image: Supplied

The card game you never want to play with your parents, Cards Against Humanity, has a new deck out that answers the age-old question on every woman's lips - when the men retire to the parlor to discuss the economy and the various issues of today, what are us ladies supposed to do?

Now there's an answer. Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original Cards Against Humanity game, but the box is pink and it costs $5 more.

Tongue firmly in cheek of course - this is the team that paid big bucks for this to run during the Superbowl, after all:

The "stylish" version of the game "created just for her" is described as "trendy, quirky, and only takes minutes for us ladies to understand".

"Is this product really necessary?" Cards Against Humanity asks itself.

"It's adorable. It's cute. Self-care. Take time for yourself. Chia bowl. Perfect on your coffee table or bookshelf. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Brunch. Cheat day. Nasty women. Yaaaaaaaas queen! Good vibes only. Activated charcoal. Gender Reveal Party. Avocado face peels. You're such a Miranda. Paleo."

You really need to look at the whole website. It's ridiculous.

Image: Supplied

So what's really going on here? It's for charity, of course. Proceeds are going to Emily's List, which campaigns for pro-choice women in US elections.

WATCH MORE: Gaming News

Comments

  • pformagg @pformagg

    Isn't sarcastic sexism still sexism?

    0
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      It's satire, designed to point out sexism. So no, it isn't.

      2
    • AngoraFish @angorafish

      I take it that you're unfamiliar with the overall tone and content of the Cards Against Humanity game then.

      1
  • mavx4 @mavx4

    Charging women extra for a product that is packaged differently but is essentially identical to men's sounds about right to me.

    0
    • ok...... @skinja

      not to mention marketing it to them when the generally earn less than men (in general).
      if they really cared, they would have made it $5 cheaper.

      0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Pink ink is way more expensive than black, no?

    1
    • pformagg @pformagg

      Cost is the same if using offset press. If using digital, then rich black is made from 4 colours, where as pink would be predominantly made from Magenta and small amounts of the other 3.

      1
      • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

        It’s nigh impossible to crack a joke on this site without someone countering with the actual process involved...!

        0
    • EMC2 Guest

      Of course it is - it's just physics.

      Pink is a colour, whereas black is the absence of colour. Obviously then, having coloured ink is going to cost more than the absence of coloured ink yeah?

      0
      • zak @zak

        So all paper starts out black until you add colour to it? No wonder computer paper refills are so expensive - the whole page is covered in white ink.

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

australia batman batman-and-harley-quinn cosplay guns harley-quinn io9 police the-joker

Police Shoot Unarmed Batman Cosplayers At Australian Sex Party

Australian police shot a man dressed as the Joker and a woman dressed as Harley Quinn early Saturday morning after being called to the nightclub Inflation where a costumed sex party was taking place.
au feature nest nest-australia nest-cam nest-cam-indoor nest-cam-outdoor nest-protect

Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Nest just launched in Australia, and its Google-connected, Alphabet-backed smart home products want to make your life safer and more comfortable. Here's how much you'll pay for one or more of Nest's new connected home gadgets, and when and how you'll be able to get hold of one.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles