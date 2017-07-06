Australia's Climate Change Authority Has No Climate Scientists

Australia Loves LandCruisers

The Climate Change Authority, a government board set up to advise on climate policy, has no climate scientists left. None. Not one. There are no climate scientists on the government agency appointed to advise on climate policy.

The University of Melbourne's Professor David Karoly lasted five years. He just left.

Karoly spoke to The Guardian of the importance in having at least one member of the authority that is an experienced climate change scientist. How else can the board expertly assess proposals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and understand the impacts of those decisions?

The Department of the Environment and Energy says they will simply refer to the Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel. Alan Finkel is an engineer, and a neuroscientist.

So who does that leave?

Dr Wendy Craik was appointed as the Chair of the Authority in 2015, and will serve until 2020. Dr Craik is currently Chair of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, Deputy Chancellor at the University of South Australia, Chair of the NSW Marine Estate Management Authority and Chair of the NESP Climate Science and Earth Systems Hub Steering Committee.

Stuart Allinson was also appointed as a member of the Authority in 2015. Allinson is the Chief Executive Officer of BidEnergy, a cloud-based platform "helping multi-site organisations control their energy spend locally and globally".

He holds a Master of Petroleum Engineering. His early career was in oil and gas exploration and production, before moving on to energy and environmental market deregulation.

Kate Carnell also joined the Authority in 2015 for a term of five years, and became Australia's first Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman in 2016. Carnell is a registered pharmacist.

John Sharp joined the Authority in 2015 for a term of five years. Originally from a farming and business background, Sharp's career in politics has been accompanied by his founding Thenford Consulting, a high-level aviation and transport consulting company, being Deputy Chairman of airline Regional Express (Rex), Chairman of Pel Air, and until recently director of Airbus Group Australia Pacific.

Sharp served as Federal Treasurer of the Nationals from 2000-2015 and was also a Director of the French/Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Shayleen Thompson is the Acting CEO. Thompson served as a lead negotiator on land issues for the Kyoto Protocol and has worked on the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, the Government's National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme and the Renewable Energy Target. Thompson also led work on the Carbon Farming Initiative and the Emissions Reduction Fund before being appointed as the Acting CEO of the Climate Change Authority.

Then there's our Chief Scientist, Dr Alan Finkel, described on the Climate Change Authority's website as "a prominent engineer, respected neuroscientist, successful entrepreneur and philanthropist with a personal commitment to innovation and commercialisation."

He has held positions as the Chancellor of Monash University and President of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering.

But he is not a climate scientist.

Comments

  • ultradude @ultradude

    No climate scientists in the climate change authority? It's like we're living in a terrible sitcom.

    0
  • willic @willic

    I have given up on this Country....this just nails the coffin shut for me.

    0
  • deevee @deevee

    Old news. The "scientists" were dispatched when it was determined they could add nothing new.

    Now its just a political bun fight, with those who know "man made" climate change is bogus, and the greenies who have shares in all the "green" companies and want governments to give them billions of dollars to profit from their agendas.

    -3
    • bringerofmuffins @bringerofmuffins

      I'd like to examine exactly where your disbelief originates.
      1: Do you accept that sunlight which isn't reflected heats the earth?
      2: Do you accept that CO2 absorbs light?
      3: Do you accept that human activities release CO2?
      4: Do you accept that the Earth's temperature is definitionally a component of Earth's climate?

      3
      • deevee @deevee

        1) Do you accept we have had some of the coldest winters in history recently
        2) Do you accept most of the CO2 produced on this planet is NOT produced by humans
        3) Do you accept that trees and plants grow more quickly with higher levels of CO2 and turn it back into oxygen
        4) do you accept that ALL CO2 produced in Australia (including mostly naturally produced) is but a pimple on all the CO2 produced in the world, yet we are being taxed out of existence to fix a non-existent problem?

        0
        • bringerofmuffins @bringerofmuffins

          1: No. I just checked and the data appears to refute your claim. Please provide supporting figures.
          2 & 3: Yes, and Yes. The mechanisms you mention should be (and are) incorporated into our estimates of how much human-released CO2 impacts the climate.
          4: You malformed your question by loading the question with the term 'non-existent', when the existence is the matter under dispute. I'll answer as if the malformation didn't exist:
          -Australia ranks 13th in world per-capita CO2 emissions, slightly worse than the US, so, I don't think it's viable for Australians to claim irrelevance.
          -You're being taxed, which isn't relevant to questions of physics.

          The above is a demonstration of how one answers questions honestly and directly. perhaps you will now answer mine in similar fashion?

          M1: Do you accept that sunlight which isn't reflected heats the earth?
          M2: Do you accept that CO2 absorbs light?
          M3: Do you accept that human activities release CO2?
          M4: Do you accept that the Earth's temperature is definitionally a component of Earth's climate?

          0
        • lee978 @978lee

          1) Do you understand the difference between Climate Science and Weather? it would appear not.
          2) Do you understand that the amount of CO2 we are pumping into the atmosphere will not create enough "greening " to absorb the excess CO2, hence the reason we are experiencing hottest OVERALL Temps on record
          3) Do you understand this is an not an issue of where CO2 is from but about mankind upsetting the balance.
          4) I understand your views that Australia's contribution is small but only a really selfish, inconsiderate, self serving sh*t would use that as an excuse to do nothing whilst Pacific Nations are already drowning.

          0
        • djbear @djbear

          "Yesterday was cold, Therefore climate change does not exist! i also ate yesterday, So therefore world hunger has ended"

          1
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      There's a huge amount of detail that we still don't know about climate change, like how much will it affect our country, in which locations and in what ways, how much will it cost us to adapt, which industries will suffer most, will any benefits mitigate the losses, and by how much, et cetera. We still need climate scientists finding the answers to these questions if we are to have any hope of effectively planning our country's future.

      But I'm curious as to how you think "greenies" will somehow rake in billions from the government. Just from subsidies and investment in renewable industries? Those are good for jobs, but there's clearly *far* more money still being made in oil and coal.

      Or maybe you just think there's a massive global conspiracy between every major scientific institution and most climate scientists across the planet, risking their reputations and jobs to fake all their results in the hope that a little more government money might trickle down their way...

      3
      • jonogm @jonogm

        You should look at where the money comes from.

        Oil and gas should not be receiving any subsidies, and so they earn their revenue by providing forms of energy that power our cities, homes, cars, factories and provide a stable and reliable source of energy for the vast majority of our demands.

        Solar and wind are not at all profitable, they are intermittent and require 300 times as many employees per MWH of output as gas and coal.. so they really can only survive when governments throw money at them with subsidies and force the public to buy their product with renewable energy targets.

        -2
        • namarrgon @namarrgon

          But coal, oil, and gas DO receive industry-specific subsidies, and have for many many decades - even without counting the many billions of AU$ spent annually on health costs caused by burning them.

          Small-scale solar and wind were profitable for decades before governments started subsidising them to build scale, and they're much more so today. Any serious study of total lifetime costs shows that solar & onshore wind are already significantly cheaper per MWh than fossil alternatives, without considering subsidies (let alone external costs like health or climate).

          And they require almost zero employees per MWh, obviously, because solar and wind require no fuel and very little maintenance - nearly all the employment and cost is for construction, all of which will then produce cheap/free power for decades. The only reasonable comparison is levelised lifetime costs, as the EIA study linked above uses.

          1
        • lee978 @978lee

          Interesting 300 times more jobs!
          What do these people do? Do they scoop the sun out of the sky and pour it into the solar panels? Oh no wait, they stand in the fields and blow on the wind turbines?
          Meanwhile in Coalville, the coal magically comes out of the ground, its transported on the backs of unicorns who dump it into the furnaces and which emptied by fairies and the power station is maintained by elves.
          Is that how it works?

          0
      • jonogm @jonogm

        Its not a conspiracy because the 97% consensus is a complete myth. There is no such figure, it is made up completely.

        It wasn't climate scientists, it wasn't 97% and it keeps getting repeated and bandied about.

        -2
        • namarrgon @namarrgon

          the 97% consensus is a complete myth. There is no such figure, it is made up completelyCitation needed.
          On the other hand, I can produce eleven individual studies (many peer-reviewed) that all show the vast majority of climate scientists endorse man-made warming, when asked directly. This is in addition to virtually every major scientific institution around the globe also endorsing AGW.

          And your evidence against this? Sadly lacking, as always.

          2
        • lee978 @978lee

          It's true the figure is 99% - If you discount those being paid directly by the fossil fuels industry.

          0
    • silverdrone @silverdrone

      Bahahah! Because there's no money in oil and fossil fuels to fight against the green agenda! SLASH END SARCASM

      2
  • zeitxgeist @zeitxgeist

    Because they commission them externally rather than employ them internally because outsourcing is always cheaper.

    0
  • bonehead @bonehead

    Makes sense if you think about it!

    Climate Change Authority Has No Climate Scientists...

    Parliament has No Living Thing with a Brain...

    1
  • jonogm @jonogm

    Welcome to Canberra !

    Its time for a reality check for all you starry eyed socialists who think we need a government department to solve all important problems and deliver essential things.

    The Department of Education in Canberra has 1600 employees, not one of them is a teacher !

    Same story with the Department of Health which has nearly 4000 employees, not one of them is a doctor or nurse.

    Not only do these bloated bureaucracies do nothing of value, they duplicate a lot of what the state governments perform.

    I've seen estimates that 30% of State government department of education employees are non-teachers.

    So this is naturally what happens when you open a department.. you get an army of bureaucrats and spin-doctors and advisers and consultants.

    1
    • Woolfe Guest

      Soooo... just a coincidence that Education, and Health are in pretty poor shape at the moment.

      Maybe if they had some Teachers, and Doctors/Nurses in their respective departments they might be at least a little better at you know, Education... and Health......

      0
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Again, citation needed. You don't really believe in this whole "evidence" thing, do you?

      Or are you simply claiming that, as these government employees do not currently work in a school or hospital, they are therefore not classified as "teachers" or "doctors"?

      0
  • Mick17 Guest

    The problem is that the CCA being a government body can't match the pay that highly respected academics can get in academia. No wonder they are leaving.

    0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Are any of the government actually professionals in the fields/portfolios they’re responsible for?

    That’s probably a good place to start draining the swamp.

    1
    • lee978 @978lee

      They should have to do some sort of training before taking on a Portfolio, surely.

      1
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    What better way to prove something isn't an issue. Defund research (done after the election before). Close down foundations of education (also done after the election before). Now make sure an authority doesn't have any one on it who are an authority. Genius move, if you are flat-earther or conservative, like those have laugh all through history at things that eventually became fact and science.

    3
    • djbear @djbear

      Exactly, We can already see this in action with the Trump administration being stacked with people who formerly worked for or have close ties to the Energy industry. The current head of the EPA has previously recieved funding from Energy companies. And the current head of the FCC used to work for a telecommunications company and still has very close ties with the industry.

      0
  • Zeugma Guest

    Why do we need climate change scientists anymore... They've done thier job, now we need the engineers to come up with a proper fix, not the pie in the sky blue sky thinking beyond the box scientists dream wish list.
    Sack the whole lot.

    1
  • pformagg @pformagg

    Meh

    1
    • djbear @djbear

      Its alright, Topics like this are beyond your intellectual capacity. you stick to adopting all those abandoned children you care so much about.

      -1

