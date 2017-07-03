iOS 11's Portrait Mode Is Much Improved

As of a few days ago, Apple's iOS 11 beta is in the hands of any member of the public that wants to give it a whirl. If you're a budding iPhone photographer, you might be interested to know that the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait mode has been supercharged with two very useful things: HDR multi-image capture, and optical image stabilisation.

MacRumors has an excellent roundup of the goodies available in iOS 11's current beta, but there's one feature that stands out to me: the ability to shoot Portrait Mode snaps both with high dynamic range (HDR) and with optical image stabilisation, the combination of which should massively improve the quality of images in low light.

Portrait Mode photos are pretty great. If you don't use Portrait mode, you should. Here's some reasons why.

