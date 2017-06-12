You Can Now Crowdfund A Deep Throating Sex Robot [NSFW]

Microsoft's Mike Ybarra Talks The New Xbox, Cross-Platform, And PUBG

Take A Tour Through Netflix's Headquarters

The Importance Of Adam West's 'Bright Knight' Batman

You Can Now Crowdfund A Deep Throating Sex Robot [NSFW]

Image: iStock

Video: And it's aptly named The Service Droid.

That's right, there is an Indiegogo campaign where you can buy yourself a robot that provides adult oral services. See it in action for yourself.

Arlan Robotics claims to have created this line of droids due to a lack of quality male sex toys in market, stating they were "shocked at how sterile and cold male sex toys appear given the technology available in the 21st Century."

The proper tier rewards start at £95 — this will get you a head that needs to be hand operated, but does come with a handy mounting bracket. At the higher end of the scale, you can pay £395 for a full service droid with your choice of head.

If you're interested in the build andmechanics behind the project, Arlan Robotics goes into a fair amount of detail on their Indiegogo page. The project was 52% funded out of it's £12,500 flexible goal at the time of writing.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • boogoose @boogoose

    I just want a robot that can make a sandwich on demand and laugh at my witty comments..........

    0
    • geushetat @geushetat

      That's a big ask. Perhaps if they were actually witty...

      0
      • boogoose @boogoose

        They don't need to that be convincing...........I'm quite delusional

        0
  • ixixly @ixixly

    Huh, that's strange, no one put a comment on the Indiegogo site and the majority of Backers are anonymous... I wonder why that is...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au powerwall powerwall-2 tesla

Melbourne Man Says Powerwall 2 Will Drop His Power Bill To $0

Melbourne's first Powerwall 2 has been installed at a three-bedroom, one storey house in Coburg. Brendan Fahey and his wife Josephine added Tesla's shiny new battery to their home to complement their existing solar panels, after Brendan calculated that the Powerwall 2 could take his energy bill down almost to zero.
feature goofballery holy-crap-wtf intergalactic-spacelords io9 lord-buckethead politics uk

Everything You Need To Know About Lord Buckethead, The Spacelord Star Of The UK General Election

The United Kingdom has woken up after going to the polls to a shocking upset for Prime Minister Theresa May, and a hung Parliament -- an outcome where no party managed to achieve a singular majority. But if foreign audiences tuned in, they have been less perplexed by the electoral system than Lord Buckethead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles