Wollongong Is Getting 1Gbps Internet Plans For $130 A Month

Image: iStock

It was part of a competition to give one town the fastest internet in the country - and Wollongong was crowned the winner.

Starting July, MyRepublic is offering 1Gbps, $129.99 per month plans for the coastal city.

"We have only been in market for three months but already have 10,000 customers who now experience the fastest speed currently available - up to 100 Mbps nominal access speed, depending on location," MyRepublic explains on its website. "In Singapore, over 90 per cent of our orders are now 1 Gigabit (Gbps). In New Zealand, we launched the 1Gbps just two months ago and already 40 per cent of all new orders are buying that product."

"We want Australians to have a true voice so we are calling out to the nation to sign our petition and register for our upcoming promotion that will bring Gigatown to one Australian community. If the government won't do it- then we will, just as we have done in New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia."

The only other internet service provider to have a 1Gbps offering planned is Tassie-based Launtel, also launching its deal next month.

You can register your interest for MyRepublic's deal here.