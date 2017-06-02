Wollongong Is Getting 1Gbps Internet Plans For $130 A Month

B&O BeoPlay P2: Australian Review

Image: iStock

It was part of a competition to give one town the fastest internet in the country - and Wollongong was crowned the winner.

Starting July, MyRepublic is offering 1Gbps, $129.99 per month plans for the coastal city.

"We have only been in market for three months but already have 10,000 customers who now experience the fastest speed currently available - up to 100 Mbps nominal access speed, depending on location," MyRepublic explains on its website. "In Singapore, over 90 per cent of our orders are now 1 Gigabit (Gbps). In New Zealand, we launched the 1Gbps just two months ago and already 40 per cent of all new orders are buying that product."

"We want Australians to have a true voice so we are calling out to the nation to sign our petition and register for our upcoming promotion that will bring Gigatown to one Australian community. If the government won't do it- then we will, just as we have done in New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia."

The only other internet service provider to have a 1Gbps offering planned is Tassie-based Launtel, also launching its deal next month.

You can register your interest for MyRepublic's deal here.

  • welbot @welbot

    Shame my area didn't win, but in all honesty, I'm happy with what I have now. It's cheaper than what I was paying for ADSL, and I can pull down around 130Mbps when connected to my VPN. (about 97 without). Can't really complain :)

    • Andy @andy

      What VPN is that if you dont mind me asking?

      • welbot @welbot

        VPN Unlimited. I haven't tried it on all their servers, but connecting to their sydney server is what gave me that result.

  • grunt @grunt

    Yay! Might be enough for me to switch from TPG.

