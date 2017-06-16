When Are You Getting NBN? Find Out Here

Image: iStock

Building the Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) portion of its network has begun, NBN announced today. Alongside the announcement comes the news that some homes and businesses "will have a revised timeline" on when you can connect.

Here's how to find out when you'll be getting NBN at your place.

NBN says it is the first broadband wholesaler in the world to roll the FTTC technology out on a mass scale and today's announcement marked the beginning of a trial in Melbourne's Coburg designed to evaluate construction and installation ahead of the nationwide build "that will commence in the coming months".

NBN said it is also working with retailer customers to develop a FTTC product, which is scheduled to be available to consumers and businesses by mid-2018.

"Today's announcement demonstrates that NBN is a world-leader in adopting new and innovative technologies to deliver fast broadband to Australians," says NBN Chief Network Engineering Officer, Peter Ryan.

"We will be focusing our efforts in the next few months on ensuring we understand how to scale the FTTC network rollout across the country and also working with our retail customers to trial the product in preparation for its launch next year."

NBN says the time the rollout is complete in 2020, there will be more than one million homes and businesses able to connect to the NBN network using FTTC technology.

"Our decision to roll this technology out at scale means there is a small number of homes and businesses which will have a revised timeline on when they will be able to connect to the NBN network" says Ryan. "We encourage all Australians to check their address on our website to get the most up-to-date information, find out what technology we are using to build the network as well as how to get the best experience out of their internet connection."

NSW regions where NBN expects to start construction to build the FTTC network include Burwood, Silverwater, Edensor Park, Hornsby, Miranda, Kensington, Haymarket, Liverpool, Frenchs Forest, Mona Vale, Rockdale, Ryde, Springwood, South Sydney, Orchard Hills and Kurrajong in Sydney; Finley, Howlong, Coolamon and Tocumwal in Riverina; Portland, Nyngan in the Central Tablelands/Central West region; Nords Wharf in the Hunter; Bellingen, Crescent Head, Dorrigo, Lake Cathie, South West Rocks and Woolgoolga on the Mid-North Coast; Casino, Manilla, Narrabri, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walgett, Walcha, Warialda, Wee Waa and Ballina on the Northern Rivers/Northern Tablelands/North West Slopes and Braidwood, Bega, Currarong, Moruya, Greenwell Point, Merimbula, Narooma and Tuross Head on the Southern Tablelands/South Coast.

Victoria's Melbourne/Greater Melbourne regions of Broadmeadows, Campbellfield, Jacana, Meadow Heights, Greenvale, Coolaroo, Junction Ridge, Cranbourne East, Botanic Ridge, Coburg, Coburg North, Pascoe Vale, Deer Park, Burnside, Caroline Springs, Melbourne CBD, Narre Warren North, Ferntree Gully, Dandenong South, Dandenong, Hallam, Mulgrave, Rowville, Epping, Footscray, Lilydale, Laverton, Altona Meadows, Seabrook, Laverton North, Sydenham, Taylors Lake, Hillside, Keilor Lodge, Wyndham Vale and Geelong will see FTTC network construction.

So will Eaglehawk, Epsom, Beaufort, Nhill, St Arnaud, Stawell and Warracknabeal of the North West/West ; Benalla, Corryong, Euroa, Mansfield, Myrtleford, Nagambie, Paynesville, Tatura, Tallangatta, Yea and Yarrawonga in the North East/South East; and South West's Ararat, Edenhope, Koroit and Sebastopol.

In Queensland, Brisbane will see Albion, Aspley, Bundamba, Brassall, Charlotte, Ipswich, Rothwell and Salisbury getting some FTTC installs; Wide Bay/Northern QLD's Agnes Water, Maryborough, Calliope, Gladstone and Moura regions; Beerwah, Landsborough and Woodford at the Sunshine Coast/South Burnett; St George, Boyne Island and Winton in Darling Downs/Central Queensland and Ashmore, Inglewood, Kooralbyn and Mount Tamborine in Southern/South East QLD.

In the ACT FTTC will hit Deakin, in South Australia Glenunga, Croydon and Elizabeth will see the technology as will Perth's Bayswater, Bedford, Embleton, Inglewood, Banksia Grove and Pearsall suburbs in WA.

The building witll start in these areas sometime between between June and December 2017.

To check the NBN install date and technology type (FTTC, FTTP, HFC, Satellite etc.) at your place, click here. Is it sooner? Later? Let us know in the comments!