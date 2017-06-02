What Australian Scientists Say About Trump's Paris Climate Deal Decision

Before the news of Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate agreement broke, we heard the opinions of several leading experts in climate science about what exactly it would mean if the US pulled out of the global deal.
Here's what they had to say.
This article was originally published on 29 May 2017.
We could soon know if the United States of America is pulling out of the Paris climate deal - with The White House announcing it is close to a decision on the global agreement, and Donald Trump tweeting on the weekend his intention to make a final call this week.
Now climate experts at The Australian National University have weighed in on what the potential global fallout would be if Trump does pull the pin.
I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!
Associate Professor Nerilie Abram from ANU Research School of Earth Sciences
"There is no doubt in the science. The greenhouse gases that we are putting into Earth's atmosphere are changing our climate. Heatwaves are worsening, oceans are rising, rainfall patterns are being altered. The Paris Agreement recognises the very ambitious global efforts that are needed to rein in the problems we have caused.
"There is one certainty in this: regardless of whether or not the US leaves the Paris Agreement, if we keep polluting our atmosphere then climate change will continue to worsen. And the worse we let it get the more destructive and expensive it will be.
"More than a quarter of the carbon dioxide that has been added to our atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution has come from the US. So there is a very strong moral obligation for the US to be part of the global solution."
Dr Luke Kemp from ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society
"Having the US remain under the Paris Agreement would reveal the weaknesses of the agreement, prevent new opportunities from emerging, and gift greater leverage to a recalcitrant administration.
"The Paris Agreement is procedural: it requires a new pledge every five years, but doesn't limit the actions of the US. The US will likely miss its target and cut climate financing regardless of Paris.
"Countries are more likely to withdraw or renege on their actions because the US misses its target, eliminates its financing and reveals how weak the Paris Agreement really is.
"A US withdrawal could trigger new opportunities to emerge, such as carbon border adjustments and forceful leadership from the EU and China.
"While the Paris Agreement is fragile, international climate action can be anti-fragile: the shock of Trump could make action stronger by allowing trade measures and new, emboldened leadership to blossom."
Professor Mark Howden, Director of the ANU Climate Change Institute
"The best outcome for both the US and the rest of the world is for the US to remain in both the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC and to play a constructive and progressive role.
"Obstructive behavior in the climate change negotiation arena is likely to reduce support for other key US agendas from key diplomatic blocs. And aligning US domestic energy and innovation policy with its stance on the Paris Agreement policy will result in large opportunity costs from missing the wave of innovation that is emerging to address climate change issues.
"A US withdrawal may also act to energise not only other countries but also states, cities, businesses and communities who wish to take up the baton of positive and constructive leadership and the economic, social and environmental opportunities that addressing climate change could bring."
Professor Frank Jotzo, ANU Crawford School of Public Policy
"Regardless of whether the United States stay in the Paris Agreement or not, most other nations are likely to go ahead with their own national climate action plans. Crucially, this includes China. The case for a transition to low-emissions economies is compelling, and technological progress especially in renewable energies is making that transition ever more attractive.
"The Trump administration's stance against action is sand in the gears of climate change action. If the United States pull out, this will amplify the signalling effect that Trump has already had in boosting fossil fuels through rhetoric and removing regulations.
"If the United States stays in the Paris Agreement, America could stifle progress from within, by demanding changes and obstructing implementation. In either case, the Trump administration is unlikely to fulfil previous pledges for climate finance and cutting US greenhouse gas emissions.
"The worst scenario would be if Trump decided that the US should leave the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Exiting the UNFCCC would remove the US entirely from the global climate-change process. It could then be difficult for the US to re-enter the Convention later, under a new President."
Dr Christian Downie, ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet)
"The US position on the Paris climate agreement will likely have ramifications around the globe. In the absence of US leadership, the question is: who will step up?
"If Europe and China together decide to fill the vacuum left by the United States, they could form a powerful bloc to lead global efforts against climate change. Leaders in Europe have already hinted at retaliation should the United States withdraw from the Paris Agreement, including a carbon tax on US imports.
"Should China follow the same path, together they would represent the largest import market in the world, giving them a very large stick to wave at America. An EU-China bloc could also help to ensure that there is less potential for other nations, including Australia, to follow the United States down the do-nothing path."
Associate Professor Mahendra Kumar, Adjunct Professor at the ANU Climate Change Institute
"It is better for US to withdraw from the Paris Accord completely rather than remain and undermine it from within. We cannot afford to have a ‘team’ player, working against the team’s strategy.
"The threat to revise the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution downwards goes against the spirit of the agreement and the clearly enunciated principle that any revisions should build on existing targets, and be ratcheted up to meet the temperature goal. If the US remains in the Paris Accord and backslides, there needs to be a mechanism for mitigating against other countries backsliding.
"There is a real danger that other countries, including Australia, will use a US Paris exit to say the agreement is dead and they should likewise reconsider its commitments. So we should do what we can to make clear to the Australian Government that in the event of a US withdrawal, Australia must immediately reaffirm its commitment to Paris and strengthen its woefully inadequate contributions."
Dr Jonathan Pickering, Visiting Fellow at the ANU Crawford School of Public Policy
"If the US were committed to acting on climate change, the case for staying in the Paris Agreement would be clear. But given the current Administration's savage rollback of Obama-era climate policies, the choice is much tougher. Which is the lesser evil for global cooperation on climate change: to have a recalcitrant major power in the Agreement or out of it?
"There's a major risk that continuing US participation in the Agreement will upset the delicate balance of commitments that countries reached in Paris.
"But withdrawing from the Agreement altogether could be even worse. It will provide cover for reluctant countries to exit, water down their targets or simply fail to join, just as Australia used US non-participation as an excuse to stay out of the Kyoto Protocol. And the violation of trust resulting from US withdrawal could further jeopardise prospects for global cooperation on other priorities."
The sooner he dumps it the better, and the others will drop like flies too. Go Trump!
Please do elaborate as to why not taking action against Climate Change is a good idea?
several hundred trillion dollars is the ask, the maybe is preventing up to 0.23C temp rise. maybe.
I'm more pleased he's not ignoring The Science, no acceleration in sea level rise as has been claimed (NOAA refs provided constantly here). An increase in greening across the globe. An actual fall in antarctic temps over the last 20 years despite everyone agreeing CO2 levels have risen and the bulk of it has been in the last 70 years. Science says if the observations don't match the theory then the theory is wrong. the science deniers are the climate scientists who did their degrees through economics and computer science faculties.
The Indian Prime Minister put up a letter after the last round of this, Kyoto saying 'where's the money you promised?' since tens of billions from the successful signing never materialized from the West. China later did the same saying the West owed them hundreds of billions.. where did this money come from? tax payers. Where did it go? Not to the folk who were promised it!
And then we have Angela M. saying “The Paris deal isn’t just any other deal. It is a key agreement that shapes today’s globalization,” - was that a slip of the tongue?
What does the peak climate body, the IPCC say? Quote: “One must say clearly that de facto we redistribute the world’s wealth by climate policy…. One has to rid oneself of the illusion that international climate politics have anything to do with environmental concerns.”– Ottmar Edenhofer, co-chair of IPCC Working Group III
Botanists, physicists and chemists across the globe who may have once believed in AGW out of professional courtesy and a comprehension that scientists in other fields generally know what they're talking about are slowly one by one discovering the flaws in the theory and aghast, turning their backs on it. Usually when the climatists inadvertently step into another field and say something stupid which tips the real scientists off that these new 'scientists' are in fact psudo-scientists.
I could not find a single REPUTABLE source for your FUD, pretty much everything you have posted as "proof" that climate change is not real is from clickbait websites e.g. wattsupwiththat.com, climatedepot.com, iceagenow.info
lets see: credible is what you want - CSIRO, NASA, Nature, NOAA .. the Prime Minister of India's office all OK with you? Not hard to research, some of those sites you mention even have a newfangled think called links you can follow.
The PM of India asking where's the "100bn US dollars per year" promised.
http://tinyurl.com/y7upq75r
no acceleration in sea level rise as has been claimed : rising
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_global_station.htm?stnid=680-051">Townsville
and falling sea levels
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_global_station.htm?stnid=670-021">Rabaul
greening of the planet: from NASA
http://www.earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=80637
greening reported by CSIRO: archived
http://tinyurl.com/yc3nucwf
CO2 rises caused by biotic activity
http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2016-02/bu-usr022316.php
NOAA trends - no acceleration, from NOAA
http://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?stnid=8516945
antarctic cooling
http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v535/n7612/full/535358a.html
China on funding:
https://www.ft.com/content/f492d56e-1eb4-11e7-a454-ab04428977f9
Ottmar Edenhofer interview:
http://tinyurl.com/ydfptpum
Heh, a single tidal station is your "proof" of your sea level rise claims, and your antarctic cooling paper is referring only to the peninsula. Does it not occur to you how obvious this cherry picking is? Have you bothered looking at the wider data for yourself?
The greening from CO2 is true but not relevant, as it clearly isn't slowing the continued rise in CO2 levels much. And again, not wasting my time on your pet conspiracy theories, just the wrong science.
ermagherd.. I used *a* tidal gauge? no.. I used two. Actually it was a link allowing you to check the whole site yourself rather than relying on what you're told but maybe that's tool hard and you're another of the masses who require everything to be interpreted for you. If you check the site you'll so no accelerated rises other than in specific areas where subsidence is also occurring like Bangkok and some of the islands where they've ignored constant ongoing warnings about drawing excessive amounts from the aquifer. I think you'll find if you look at a couple of dozen sites around the world and look at the trends that the only cherry picking going on is by the climatist hysterics.
One glance at whole site shows sea levels going up fast almost everywhere, so clearly the global trend is continued rise. The site shows only linear trend lines though, so it's not the place to prove or disprove acceleration. For that, peer-reviewed papers provide the best evidence:
S. Jevrejeva, J. C. Moore, A. Grinsted, P. L. Woodworth 2008:
Woodworth PL, White NJ, Jevrejeva S, Holgate SJ, Church JA, Gehrels WR 2009:
Church and White 2011:
Got any more recent peer-reviewed papers to support your baseless claims? Because a couple of cherry-picked tide gauges with only linear trend lines isn't going to get you anywhere.
I notice you provided no evidence or links for any of your assertions. And even if you did, I expect they'd only lead back to blogs.
see above links not from blogs.
I liked this one about Antrarctica: "Here we use a stacked temperature record to show an absence of regional warming since the late 1990s. The annual mean temperature has decreased at a statistically significant rate, with the most rapid cooling during the Austral summer. ... temperature changes in this region are not primarily associated with the drivers of global temperature change but, rather, reflect the extreme natural internal variability of the regional atmospheric circulation." - Nature http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v535/n7612/full/nature18645.html
also don't you find it interesting the MSM hasn't reported the discovery that we'd underestimated forested areas on the planet by an area 60% the size of Australia? http://science.sciencemag.org/content/356/6338/635 - why would this be? Have you seen any reports anywhere at all in the reputable, non-blog, mainstream sites rejoicing in this discovery?
Of course you deliberately skipped the sentence where they said, "Our findings cover only 1% of the Antarctic continent" - yet you cherry-pick this paper to mean "all of Antarctica". The bigger picture tells a different story.
And why would we be celebrating the discovery that we'd underestimated forested areas? It's not like those forests were suddenly added to the biosphere when we discovered them, and will only now start sucking up CO2 - they were there all along. This doesn't change our current CO2 levels at all. What it does change is our estimates for total CO2 uptake by forests - either they were absorbing less per area than we thought, or we must be emitting more than we thought. This may actually negatively effect our forecasts for the future.
you don't read very well do you - this is the same 1% that other climate researchers have been using to publish their claims..
Go on, check it out. Yeah it's 'oh noes, you must be a loon!' when you see 1% from them but you're OK with the hysterics using 1% .. or didn't you know?
Citation needed. I already provided a trend map that clearly draws from more than 1% of Antarctica.
Citation needed.
Wrong.
Wrong - it's gone from 0.8 inch per decade from 1972 to 2008, to 0.11 to 0.13 inch per year from 1993 to 2008 (see Church and White 2011; Ablain et al. 2009; Leuliette, Nerem,
and Mitchum 2004)
Wrong.
I'm not going to bother with your pseudo-political conspiracy claims - just the science. And I can see you're simply regurgitating the usual WUWT cherry-picked claims, and not bothering to look at the rest of the data. The question is; will you? Can you bring yourself to take an honest look at the actual papers referenced by the IPCC rather than just the chosen excerpts on the usual denier sites? Or will you keep sticking to your pet theory despite it being contradicted by countless observations by scientists all over the globe?
0.23C from the IPCC:
https://www.ipcc.ch/ipccreports/1992%20IPCC%20Supplement/IPCC_Suppl_Report_1992_wg_I/ipcc_wg_I_1992_suppl_report_section_c.pdf
not bothering with the rest.. you're obviously reading off the ABC approved vox pop notes.
Which part of that link is supposed to support your case? Was it the quote "..the
radiosonde data show a mid-tropospheric warming at the rate of 0.21°C/decade< in the Northern Hemisphere and 0.23°C/decade in the Southern Hemisphere over the period 1964-1991"? Because a 0.23°C rise per decade 30 years ago really doesn't help your claim that it would cost "hundreds of trillions" to prevent a "0.23C temp rise. maybe." I'm guessing you didn't actually look at the report you cited at all, just copied it off some blog.
And of course you also ignored all the evidence I cited that directly contradicts your claims. "If the observations don't match the theory then the theory is wrong", remember? Still waiting for any evidence from you..
Oh look, the loony conspiracy theorist has arrived. Climate change is a left wing conspiracy to install communism worldwide right lol.
Oh look, Climate change is a left wing conspiracy to install communism worldwide right.
The climate impact of all Paris INDC promises is minuscule: If you measure the impact of every nation fulfilling every promise by 2030, the total temperature reduction will be 0.048°C (0.086°F) by 2100.
You are basically supporting mass murder... You do know the less we do about climate change the more people will die...?
like these folk dying in Europe because they can't afford the electricity to heat their homes?
Or do you mean the those claimed to have died from the 0.02C+/- 1C temperature rise we may have experienced - although no one has yet been able to find a single named victim. The theoretical number suggested in the 70's was that half of humanity would have starved to death by 2000.. but yeah, the track record of these soothsayers is not so great.
Deaths from cold should reduce, but sadly these are largely outweighed by the tens of thousands of deaths from heatwaves like this one.
In 2001, the WHO estimated the proportionate deaths attributable to climate change from diseases like malaria and dengue at about 154,000 - just for the year 2000. This is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2050. This does not include excess deaths from floods, famine, extreme weather, or any of the other likely impacts described in the IPCC WG2 reports.
And I have no idea how you can look at a global temperature graph" and claim with a straight face that we've only had a 0.02C rise...
yes, I saw the worlds top entomologist decrying the IPCC claims made by a mere graduate that malaria cases would increase and I'm sure if I chose I could find 1000 news articles to support the idea malaria increased with warming..
And very few recounting the worst outbreak in the 20th century took place in Siberia killing over 50,000 people. Or that people still get malaria in the arctic circle.. or that malaria was the biggest killer of Europeans before it was wiped out.
Yes, malaria does indeed exist outside the tropics (though it's heavily concentrated around the equator.
No, this has nothing to do with a World Health Organisation analysis finding that
Did you have a point? Are you still pretending that climate change has had no victims? And what about that "0.02C+/- 1C temperature rise we may have experienced" claim - are you sticking to that too?
I'm talking about the deaths caused by rising sea levels, more extreme weather events, higher temperature, and the reduction in food production that will be the result of these climate changes, as well as the health problems and deaths caused by increased pollution levels.
the IPCC says there's less extreme weather, NOAA show no increase in the rate of rise of sea levels, food production has increased - everyone agrees on that.. pollution? light pollution worry you? They're not proposing cutting particulates, NOx's , sulfurous emissions - just CO2, the basis of all life on Earth.
If you cut CO2 to 0.03% tomorrow, crop failures would see the world starving immediately. You'd see ecosystem collapse and extinctions - nothing surprising about that, it's understood by all.
Stop supporting the mass murder...Last edited 30/05/17 8:38 pm
"Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are very likely due to human activities, and most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position."
https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/
https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
please read the background to the various 97% claims. When a two-question, online questionnaire sent to 10,257 earth scientists, of whom 3,146 responded. Of these 79 were selected to be 'experts' ..those who didn't give the 'correct answer' to question 1 were concluded to be against, those who got both right were 'for'.
Not sure, if you'd agree 77/10,257 =97% .. or even 77/3146 is 97%. I'd even be wary that 10,000 people were a good sample size for 'the world' given the majority of invitations went to US soft sciences that passed through multidisciplinary degree courses.
Margaret R K Zimmerman, MS, and published by the University of Illinois in 2008 did the studies that kicked of the '90% of dentists agree' style marketing campaign designed to convince by appeal to authority.
I read the background to the consensus claims. I also read a number of the papers. Did you?
There have now been eleven different surveys on scientific support for AGW, by different groups using different methods, many of them peer-reviewed. All of them produced similar results - the vast majority of practicing climatologists (i.e. the ones with expert knowledge in the field) agree, with strong statistical significance, that the climate changes we've been seeing are due to our own actions.
This is in addition to every major scientific institution also declaring support, with not even one opposing it.
There's so much evidence for consensus on AGW that anyone attempting to refute it must produce stronger evidence to the contrary. Pretending the evidence isn't there just makes you look willfully blind.
So how about that? Can you cite a peer-reviewed paper showing most climatologists do not agree with AGW? Or are you just going to keep denying the evidence in front of you rather than producing your own?
"Cook's study missed key papers by sceptical scientists. Fourth, some of the papers Cook claims endorse global warming theory do not. Says who? Say the scientists who wrote them: "
The Cook et al paper adds up categories 1, 2 and 3 and presents this total of 3932 papers as endorsing the AGW consensus. In fact many of those papers strongly reject the IPCC AGW position.
Of course, even if you're one of the 'worlds top scientists' one day, you're the enemy the next if you disagree .. and have to take legal steps to have your name removed as an author of sections of the IPCC report.
Might be worth reading what scientists outside the echo chamber have to say, the NIPCC is a good place to start.
data for yourself. Just 24 papers (out of 11,944) explicitly reject AGW. Compare this to the 986 papers that explicitly support AGW. It gets worse: only 54 papers implicitly reject AGW, compared to 2,910 that implicitly accept it. Cook's critics like to pick out small numbers, but their own numbers look far worse.How many? Look at the
Powell 2012 agrees:
Regarding climatologists' own self-stated positions:
Verheggen et al., 2014:
I have no idea why the deniers are so focused just on complaining about Cook's result when so it's thoroughly confirmed by so many others.
What on earth are you babbling about? How could we possibly "cut CO2 to 0.03%", assuming we actually wanted (and were able) to do more than just stop our emissions from continuing their dramatic rise in the opposite direction.
Even if that were possible, CO2 levels have been well below that for the last 400,000 years - they only got past 300ppm in the last century or so. I hardly think getting back close to those levels will cause "ecosystem collapse and extinctions", "crop failures" and "the world starving immediately", or other hysterical predictions of doom.
C3 photosynthesis.. Botany. Stuff.
I dunno, ask the guys who are proposing to extract 1,000,000 tons of CO2 a day from the air.
There's a few companies proposing it.. All with government (tax payer) funding of course of course..
I wrote the top one asking them if they'd be so kind as to consider running some agronomy experiments on C3 and C4 plant growth pre and post filtration if I were able to raise the funds to pay for it, they declined to reply. I know what the results would be . I bet they do to.
I suppose many people now would support such a thing, guess they missed hearing about the carbon cycle somehow.
Right, because unassailable certainty about the results of an experiment before you do it is a key tenet of the scientific method, everyone knows that.
And I can't believe you've got your panties in a twist about capturing 1M tonnes a day of CO2 when we're emitting a hundred times that>. Their efforts would be a drop in the bucket, even if they could convince someone to give them $200M to fund it.
And even if we managed to scale it up 10,000%, enough to capture all our emitted CO2 - and stopped our emissions from growing further - that's still not going to actually reduce atmospheric CO2 levels. We'd have to double it again - and keep funding all that for many decades - just to get back close to pre-industrial levels.
Clearly we're in no immediate danger of the apocalyptic botanical scenarios you're apparently so worried about.