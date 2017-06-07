We're Hiring A Publisher At Allure Media

You read our sites, you love our sites, you work in media. You say to yourself, "man, it would be pretty sweet to work at Allure Media".

This is your chance.

We're looking to hire a Publisher.

Reporting directly to our CEO, this is rare opportunity to guide the direction of three of the biggest tech, productivity and gaming news websites in Australia, leading a team of award winning local journalists. You may be a senior editor ready to take the next step in your career, a content studio head with an award-winning branded-content portfolio, or a digital media veteran with an audience-first and data-driven mentality, looking to bring your experience to global mastheads celebrating 10 years in Australia in 2017.

We're looking for someone to represent Kotaku, Gizmodo and Lifehacker at the executive level, to drive revenue and audience growth. We're looking for someone with a background in journalism and 7+ years in media. The successful candidate will require a knowledge of E-Commerce and experience working with global publishing brands.

You can find out more about the role here. Good luck!