Watch These NSFW Deadpool Bloopers While We Wait For The Sequel

We won't be getting a Deadpool sequel for a little while yet, so we'll just have to make do with what scraps of related entertainment we can dig up. Bizarre Disney crossovers help, but we can all agree a blooper clip from the first film is better.

It's a reasonable length at six-and-a-half minutes and reveals a few interesting details (aside from the bloopers themselves). Obviously, we get to see where green screens were used, if you hadn't guessed while watching the film proper.

And then there's TJ Miller, as bar owner Weasel, doing what Miller does best — throwing out line after hilarious line until one sticks. Not that he's alone of course — Ryan Reynolds does his best to keep up.

Unsurprisingly, this video is not safe for work, if you happen to be uh, plugging away over the weekend.

Before the news of Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Climate agreement broke, we heard the opinions of several leading experts in climate science about what exactly it would mean if the US pulled out of the global deal. Here's what they had to say.
At President Trumps' behest, the US is joining Syria and Nicaragua in abdicating from the Paris Agreement, a coalition of 147 nations to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions. While Trump faced heavy international pressure to remain within the agreement, from the Pope during his trip to the Vatican, China's President Xi and European leaders during the G7 summit, the GOP overwhelmingly opposed Paris from the get-go. EPA head Scott Pruitt has long argued that the United States' emissions reduction goal under Paris weakened the US economy.

