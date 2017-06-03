Watch These NSFW Deadpool Bloopers While We Wait For The Sequel

We won't be getting a Deadpool sequel for a little while yet, so we'll just have to make do with what scraps of related entertainment we can dig up. Bizarre Disney crossovers help, but we can all agree a blooper clip from the first film is better.

It's a reasonable length at six-and-a-half minutes and reveals a few interesting details (aside from the bloopers themselves). Obviously, we get to see where green screens were used, if you hadn't guessed while watching the film proper.

And then there's TJ Miller, as bar owner Weasel, doing what Miller does best — throwing out line after hilarious line until one sticks. Not that he's alone of course — Ryan Reynolds does his best to keep up.

Unsurprisingly, this video is not safe for work, if you happen to be uh, plugging away over the weekend.

