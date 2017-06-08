A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

This App Means You'll Never Have An Unknown (Business) Caller Again

Image: iStock

In probably the best use of the directory in the last decade (outside of doorstops) The White Pages has an app feature that tells you exactly what business is trying to call you, even if it isn't saved in your contacts.

The feature, aptly called Who's Calling? has a caller identification feature that recognises unknown calls as they're received. By displaying the business name, the feature lets you know quickly if you want to pick up or not.

Since its rollout across Android devices in December last year and iOS in February, the Who's Calling? feature has successfully identified over 129,000 calls, according to White Pages. 32,800 business listings are updated daily, too.

Comments

  • Zandit75 Guest

    I'm guessing this doesn't work for "Private Number".....

    0
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Nope. Also worth noting that many Android phones have been doing this since 2013 for businesses, and for personal numbers that are public on a Google account.

      0
  • Cameron @moonhead

    Android already does this... What would be better is banning "private numbers" from being allowed to be used by businesses. If they call you, they should be required to call from a number they can be contact on.

    1
    • 0xffff @0xffff

      Exactly!
      "Hi, I'm from your local bank and I'm calling you from a private number. You can totally trust me... So, what's your mothers maiden name?..."

      Step 1 - Do not tell them who you are.
      Step 2 - Get a reference number.
      Step 3 - Do not get a number to dial them back on.
      Step 4 - Look up the company using their official web site or go in to a store.
      Step 5 - Contact the company and quote the reference number given.

      0
      • darren @darren

        I heard a recording. Guy rang up a bank and mumbles nonsense for his password or whatever they used to secure him. Mumbled it everytime they asked for it and they eventually gave in and let him in. Asked a few questions about the account, then at the end "just to make sure it's all secure, please give me the password I used" and they straight up told him.

        Weak links are often the people on the phones.

        0
      • Paaj @paaj

        I once gave all three (slightly) incorrect answers to a bank over the phone, and they went ahead with the conversation anyway. Her excuse was that she was looking at a different screen when I gave her the answers. Ugh!

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au chromecast foxtel foxtel-now foxtel-play google

Foxtel Now Is The Shake-Up That Foxtel Has Needed For Years

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape. Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more -- it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.
au competitions feature logan movies

Win! X-23's Sunglasses From 'Logan' (And Other Cool Stuff)

Logan is coming out on 4K Blu-ray and digital download this week, and to celebrate, we've got one of our most unconventional giveaways yet. Get creative and you'll be in with a chance to win the distinctive sunglasses that Laura, or X-23, wears in the movie!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles