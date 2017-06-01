The BlackBerry KeyOne Will Hit Australia Next Month

What's New On Netflix, Amazon, Stan And Foxtel For June

Are you one of those people that just hasn't been able to get to grips with a touchscreen keyboard? Salvation is at hand: BlackBerry's latest handset, based on clean Android but with a physical keyboard below its 4.5-inch display, will land on JB Hi-Fi store shelves in July.

The BlackBerry KeyOne is a fascinating gadget, as all the BlackBerries of the last few years have been; it combines a proper keyboard with a fingerprint reader integrated and a full touchscreen, with all the hardware you'd expect from a high-end smartphone at the same time.

A massive 3540mAh battery should mean the efficient Snapdragon 625 processor of the KeyOne combined with a relatively small display lasts for well over a day of use, while the camera is apparently quite impressive. It's the same sensor as the Google Pixel, which counts for a lot.

We now know that it'll land on JB Hi-Fi store shelves in June, for a $899 RRP. Not a bad price for one of the more interesting phones to be announced this year. Pre-orders start in mid-June from BlackBerry's Aussie website. [BlackBerry]

BlackBerry KeyOne: The Gizmodo Review

All images. Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

Pardon me dear readers. Normally this space is reserved for missives to you, but I am positive you do not care about the BlackBerry KeyOne, a new phone from BlackBerry Mobile. Besides Kim Kardashian, very few people have cared about BlackBerry phones in recent years. That's why today I'm going to take a moment to reach out to Kim. The girl's been a wreck since her ancient Bold 9900 died last year, and I really think she needs to know there's a new, actually kind of excellent, BlackBerry device.

Read more

