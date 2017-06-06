The Apple HomePod Will Hit Australia First

The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

Have you been patiently waiting to get hold of a speaker that you can talk to and ask questions? Good news: Apple's HomePod smart speaker will be released in Australia first.

Alongside the US and UK, Australia will be one of the first markets around the world to get the HomePod in Apple Stores, both in space grey and white colours. We'll have to wait until December like everywhere else, but it's reassuring to know at least that we won't be left waiting without any release date whatsoever as we have with the Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Sitting around 18 centimetres tall, the HomePod integrates one of Apple's A8 chips with an eight-speaker array — one upward-firing woofer and seven tweeters, alongside six directional microphones to pick up your voice anywhere around a room and send it off to Siri. Whenever Siri is engaged, the HomePod will display the Siri waveform on the top of the speaker, the same location where the HomePod's touch-sensitive controls are.

The HomePod's $US349 retail price translates directly into $466 over here, but expect a slight price premium once you figure in GST and import costs and all the other extra fees we normally pay in Australia. If the HomePod is $499 here, or at least less than $549, that'll be about right with my expectations. [Apple]

  • Elrond of Rivendell Guest

    I think AirPlay2 is a more interesting bit of information than the expected SiriSpeaker/HomePod.

  • namarrgon @namarrgon

    Good that Apple are including us in their initial December rollout, but the Google Home will get here in the next 2-3 months - and for about $200 rather than $500-550.

    My US import has been popular with the family mostly for playing music and controlling the lights & TV, but I'm keen to see proper local support, a more pleasant accent, and working voice detection for multiple accounts.

  • targeting compoita @poita

    Yeah, I haven't exactly been impressed with the audio out of my imported Google Home, we got one in for review, and it is an okay product (if you don't mind the Google data collection) but the audio is pretty awful.
    I'll be interested to hear how the HomePod sounds, it looks like a much bigger focus on audio quality, and the processor being an A8 it should be responsive. A lot can change in 6 months though, we might see a new product from Google or Amazon before then, or at least some feature updates.

    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      I never use the Home speaker for audio anyway - always cast to a chromecast audio on a real stereo, much better than any 4" speaker.

    • Almost Guest

      You say it like Apple won't collect absolutely every bit of data about you it can.

  • mainframe @mainframe

    Will it be able to interact with Apple TV? One of the most annoying things at the moment is that Siri on the phone cannot, even though there is an apple tv app on the damn phone. So I can't say "hey siri, turn on the tv" or "hey siri, play xyz playlist on apple tv"

    If they release this and it can control philips hue and third party devices but NOT one of their own devices then I won't be buying it.

