17 More Torrent And Streaming Sites Foxtel Wants ISPs To Block

Image: iStock

Foxtel is not happy y'all keep pirating Game of Thrones. The Pay TV provider wants Optus, Telstra, TPG and Vocus to block 17 more websites from Australian access.

Taking full advantage of Australia's new-ish anti-piracy laws, here are the new sites Foxtel wants blocked.

  • YesMovies
  • Vumoo
  • LosMovies
  • CartoonHD
  • Putlocker
  • Watch Series 1
  • Watch Series 2
  • Project Free TV 1
  • Project Free TV 2
  • Watch Episodes
  • Watch Episode Series
  • Watch TV Series
  • The Dare Telly
  • Putlocker9.is
  • Putlocker9.to
  • Torlock
  • 1337

As reported by Computerworld, the application for the court injunction was filed in May, and a case management hearing was held on Friday.

This isn't Foxtel's first request to have sites blocked - The Pirate Bay, Torrentz, TorrentHound and IsoHunt are now blocked under the new laws, as is Solar Movie due to a Village Roadshow application. A joint application by Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music alongside APRA AMCOS saw Kickass Torrents blocked in April.

Village Roadshow have an application currently under review to block 41 websites:

  • 123Movies
  • Alluc
  • Bitsnoop
  • Couchtuner
  • Demonoid
  • Extra.to
  • ExtraTorrent.cc
  • EYNY
  • EZTV
  • FMovies
  • GenVideos
  • Hdmovieswatch
  • Icefilms
  • Kinogo
  • KissCartoon
  • Limetorrents
  • MegaShare
  • Movie4k
  • Phimmoi
  • Piratebay.to
  • PrimeWire
  • Putlocker.ch
  • Putlocker.plus
  • Putlocker.run
  • Putlockers.vip
  • Rarbg
  • RIsbb
  • Shush
  • Softarchive
  • Spacemov
  • Tehparadox
  • Torrent Downloads
  • TorrentProject
  • Viooz
  • WatchFree
  • WatchSeries
  • Xemphimso
  • Xmovies8.org
  • XMovies8.tv
  • Yify Torrent
  • YTS

Foxtel's latest case will be heard in Federal Court on 8 August.

It's Laughably Easy To Circumvent Australia's Torrent Site Blocking

Yesterday, the first practical application of Australia's site-blocking laws was used to block websites apparently used for illegitimate file sharing of copyrighted materials. The block, which will be implemented within a fortnight by some of Australia's largest ISPs, will prevent Australian users from accessing the sites. In theory, this is a big win for the country's rightsholders. In practice, it is ridiculously easy to get around any block that could be implemented, illustrating how inadequate and poorly conceived the government's site-blocking legislation is.

Comments

  • moloko @moloko

    Yeah still waiting for my ISP to block piratebay lol

    0
    • grim @grim

      The cases are only against the big 3 - Telstra, Optus and TPG (thus iinet, internode etc)

      0
  • kordez @kordez

    Hrmm... Didn't know most of these..

    I remember a while back Australia proposed an internet filter for child pornography and one of their biggest fears was that the list of sites would be released to the public of which would increase interest in the blacklist sites even though an individual would probably never be interest in them.

    Well the list was released and these sites starting crashing because they became immediately popular... So blocking sites is really only going to give people more choices to pirate media..

    0
  • Mikrik Guest

    Extatorrent has already shutdown so no point blocking that!

    *sent via my VPN :)

    1
    • soldant @soldant

      Don't even need a VPN to circumvent this, simply changing DNS settings is enough.

      On the plus side, this shows ISPs are putting in the minimum effort to comply with the orders. "Well we tried! We really did!"

      0
    • wolfdog @wolfdog

      The question is, do they check each site just before the block is in place? Otherwise the new owner of the site is going to be blocked for no reason and will hopefully be able to unblock without too much trouble.

      0
  • Almost Guest

    Of course the so-called rights holders already know it's easy to circumvent an ISP block. This is probably just the first step.

    Next is probably something like charging people with wilfully engaging in copyright infringement specifically because they are using a VPN to circumvent an ISP block (or, more likely, petitioning courts to force ISPs to do deep-packet inspections.)

    0
  • zeitxgeist @zeitxgeist

    lol 123movies has already changed.

    for every one taken down, 3 will take is place.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Not sure whether Australia's laws and blocks have much to do with that though. More likely US or European actions are affecting the sites that are closing than Australian actions.

      0
  • edes01 @edes01

    They're doing nothing to fix the root problem.
    We want content at the same time as the rest of the world and increased competition in our market by banning geoblocking.

    0
    • digitalus @digitalus

      But if they don't geoblock, they can't overcharge you for the privilege of having access to the content. :'( /s

      But srsly, they don't give a flying f*ck about what we want, as long as they're still getting paid. They function on the outdated 'if it's not broken, why fix it?' mindset instead of innovating and experimenting to come up with new and better revenue streams.
      They'll keep going around the mountain until they can be bothered to pull their collective heads out of their own asses and see that there's better ways of doing things.

      0
    • blakeavon @blakeavon

      you cant use that excuse any more, its been years since Foxtel has been fast tracking stuff. there are only a few rare instances like the 100 where they havent. What they dont fast track Stan or Netflix do. if you dont like their price that is one thing, but you arent entitled to free premium tv in life, dont like the price, wait.

      the days of the "I was only shop lifting because I was hungry" or "I only killed that guy cos he told me to git gud" excuses are gone, we get pretty much most big tv shows fast track these days.

      0
  • looknsee Guest

    So how long before the courts just say 'hey this is really a waste of our time, you better cough up some more cash to pay for continuing to come back every two months or so" There are new sites every week, so the courts will be kept busy for a long long time.

    0

