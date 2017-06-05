17 More Torrent And Streaming Sites Foxtel Wants ISPs To Block

Foxtel is not happy y'all keep pirating Game of Thrones. The Pay TV provider wants Optus, Telstra, TPG and Vocus to block 17 more websites from Australian access.
Taking full advantage of Australia's new-ish anti-piracy laws, here are the new sites Foxtel wants blocked.
- YesMovies
- Vumoo
- LosMovies
- CartoonHD
- Putlocker
- Watch Series 1
- Watch Series 2
- Project Free TV 1
- Project Free TV 2
- Watch Episodes
- Watch Episode Series
- Watch TV Series
- The Dare Telly
- Putlocker9.is
- Putlocker9.to
- Torlock
- 1337
As reported by Computerworld, the application for the court injunction was filed in May, and a case management hearing was held on Friday.
This isn't Foxtel's first request to have sites blocked - The Pirate Bay, Torrentz, TorrentHound and IsoHunt are now blocked under the new laws, as is Solar Movie due to a Village Roadshow application. A joint application by Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music alongside APRA AMCOS saw Kickass Torrents blocked in April.
Village Roadshow have an application currently under review to block 41 websites:
- 123Movies
- Alluc
- Bitsnoop
- Couchtuner
- Demonoid
- Extra.to
- ExtraTorrent.cc
- EYNY
- EZTV
- FMovies
- GenVideos
- Hdmovieswatch
- Icefilms
- Kinogo
- KissCartoon
- Limetorrents
- MegaShare
- Movie4k
- Phimmoi
- Piratebay.to
- PrimeWire
- Putlocker.ch
- Putlocker.plus
- Putlocker.run
- Putlockers.vip
- Rarbg
- RIsbb
- Shush
- Softarchive
- Spacemov
- Tehparadox
- Torrent Downloads
- TorrentProject
- Viooz
- WatchFree
- WatchSeries
- Xemphimso
- Xmovies8.org
- XMovies8.tv
- Yify Torrent
- YTS
Foxtel's latest case will be heard in Federal Court on 8 August.
It's Laughably Easy To Circumvent Australia's Torrent Site Blocking
Yesterday, the first practical application of Australia's site-blocking laws was used to block websites apparently used for illegitimate file sharing of copyrighted materials. The block, which will be implemented within a fortnight by some of Australia's largest ISPs, will prevent Australian users from accessing the sites. In theory, this is a big win for the country's rightsholders. In practice, it is ridiculously easy to get around any block that could be implemented, illustrating how inadequate and poorly conceived the government's site-blocking legislation is.
Thanks for the new list of websites to use, foxtel!
Haha! Exactly what I was thinking, best news all day!!