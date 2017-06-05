17 More Torrent And Streaming Sites Foxtel Wants ISPs To Block

Image: iStock

Foxtel is not happy y'all keep pirating Game of Thrones. The Pay TV provider wants Optus, Telstra, TPG and Vocus to block 17 more websites from Australian access.

Taking full advantage of Australia's new-ish anti-piracy laws, here are the new sites Foxtel wants blocked.

YesMovies

Vumoo

LosMovies

CartoonHD

Putlocker

Watch Series 1

Watch Series 2

Project Free TV 1

Project Free TV 2

Watch Episodes

Watch Episode Series

Watch TV Series

The Dare Telly

Putlocker9.is

Putlocker9.to

Torlock

1337

As reported by Computerworld, the application for the court injunction was filed in May, and a case management hearing was held on Friday.

This isn't Foxtel's first request to have sites blocked - The Pirate Bay, Torrentz, TorrentHound and IsoHunt are now blocked under the new laws, as is Solar Movie due to a Village Roadshow application. A joint application by Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music alongside APRA AMCOS saw Kickass Torrents blocked in April.

Village Roadshow have an application currently under review to block 41 websites:

123Movies

Alluc

Bitsnoop

Couchtuner

Demonoid

Extra.to

ExtraTorrent.cc

EYNY

EZTV

FMovies

GenVideos

Hdmovieswatch

Icefilms

Kinogo

KissCartoon

Limetorrents

MegaShare

Movie4k

Phimmoi

Piratebay.to

PrimeWire

Putlocker.ch

Putlocker.plus

Putlocker.run

Putlockers.vip

Rarbg

RIsbb

Shush

Softarchive

Spacemov

Tehparadox

Torrent Downloads

TorrentProject

Viooz

WatchFree

WatchSeries

Xemphimso

Xmovies8.org

XMovies8.tv

Yify Torrent

YTS

Foxtel's latest case will be heard in Federal Court on 8 August.

