No One Wants To Drink A Steak

Back in the day I used to read games magazines instead of writing for them. There was this advertisement. Don’t tell me advertising doesn’t work. Don’t tell me you’re not influenced by advertising, because goddammit this ad is like 12 years old and its emblazoned in my being like a sub-par tattoo.

I’ll never forget it.

The ad was very simple and direct. A Big Mac. A photo of a Big Mac. Just a Big Mag. Not a real Big Mac, drenched in that god-awful sauce with wilted lettuce and a gherkin nobody wants to eat.

No, the Big Mac of your dreams.

The perfect shot. Glorious. Hi-res, colourful, intense. I’ve never been so influenced by an ad in my life. I saw that ad, I drove to the nearest McDonalds, bought that Big Mac and wolfed it down like the Manchurian Candidate. I still took out the gherkin though.

That’s one end of the spectrum.

Fast forward to 2017. The opposite, shitty end of that spectrum.

This abomination:

“IF STEAK WAS A DRINK”

If steak… was a drink.

Okay.

Let’s ponder this for a second. Let that messaging ‘sink in’.

A couple of things to parse here. First off the name of the drink is ‘Maximus’. I had to google this because, despite driving past this billboard a thousand times, I had no idea what the drink was called.

Maximus. Clearly one of those gendered drinks, a step below that messed up “It’s not for girls” campaign Yorkie had in the UK but in that ballpark. Men eat steak right? Men like Gladiators and shit.

MAXIMUS. IF STEAK WAS A DRINK

[Tim Allen grunt]

Look, that’s bothersome, weird and kinda sexist, but far be it for me to contest a BRAND’S constitutional right to market to its KEY DEMOGRAPHIC. The creators of MAXIMUS think men will enjoy this drink. They’re trying to corner that MALE CHOCOLATE MILK section of the market. Go for gold boys. Live your life.

No, that’s not my problem. I mean it’s one of my problems, but it’s not the problem.

Jesus Christ there are so many problems. There’s the fact I could only remember the shitty ad, not the product. There’s the fact that 40 grams of protein is literally a fucking waste of calories if you want to maintain or build muscle (most research suggests 20 grams is the sweet spot and any more isn’t beneficial).

No. None of these are real problems. The real problem is as clear as day. Crystal clear even. Clear as a bell.

No-one wants to drink a fucking steak.

No-one.

Scenario #1. You have a steak in front of you. It’s delicious. It’s medium rare, it’s succulent. It’s got that sauce you like, pepper, garlic whatever. You cut into it with that steak knife. Aw shit, it’s tender, cooked to your exact specification. You bit into it. Inhale. Perfection

Scenario #2. You chunk that lump of flesh into a food processor, hit blend and drink that fucker.

No. God no. I do not want to drink a steak. I don’t even want to think about drinking a steak. The thought is making me nauseous. And now I don't want to drink chocolate milk either.

Congratulations Maximus. You did the impossible. You ruined chocolate milk.

Comments

  • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

    #womeneatsteaktoo

    Also, don't most studies recommend 0.8g per kg per day for men for maintenance? Or 1g for growth?
    Which would be 64g for me (~80kg, 14-16% body fat) to maintain, or 80g if I'm bulking.

    I'm sure as hell not go out of my way to get it from a sugary milk drink, but if I'm on the road directly after a gym session I can think of worse things to have.

    0
    • koreyjames @koreyjames

      Hmm really? I've always heard the number 2.2g thrown around.

      But I base protein intake on lead body mass, rather than total weight. Essentially, everything in your body that isn't fat. If you weigh 90kg with 20% body fat, you have 72kg of lean body mass. Multiply that number by 2.2, and you get a daily protein target of 158g per day. If you weigh 90 kilograms with 10% body fat, you have 81 kilograms of lean body mass. Multiply that by 2.2, and you get 178 grams of protein per day.

      I'm sure every body is different and everyone's got their own ideas, but those are my 2c!

      0
      • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

        I've heard that too, from several trainers. I didn't see any significant difference in muscle growth when I tried it though.
        I prefer the smaller serving sizes and not feeling bloated whole training cause I'm chock full of chicken and brown rice all day. I'm not competing in any comps though so someone with a much higher intensity training plan might benefit more than what I did.

        0
        • timbo2002 @timbo2002

          As a fat fuck chowing down on a piece of chocolate as I type this, I just wanted to say "I have no idea what anyone is talking about..."

          1
  • cubits @cubits

    Flip the scenario on its head:

    "Maximus: It beats drinking raw eggs!"

    It has the rocky reference, the reference to not gagging uncontrollably, and it speaks of protein.

    The steak quote reminds me of that time milk companies were loading all kinds of supplements into their diversified range. There was one which had extra iron, and some fat-fingered, stereotypical butcher looking fella was selling it. It just sounded like they just ground up some of the cow and put it in the bottle.

    1
  • dnr @dnr

    Id drink a steak, gotta try all forms of food at least once.

    0
  • Pivik Guest

    Baby cows are made of milk!

    0
  • Dirtyshade Guest

    SOUP

    0
  • Haoran Un @haoran
    DEV

    Reminds me of a dude I once met, whose claim to fame was smashing the Big Mac Meal Challenge.

    For teenagers on NSW North Coast in the 90s, the Big Mac Meal Challenge was this: contents of a Big Mac Meal + a thickshake + blender.

    Scull.

    0
  • jeffoh @jeffoh

    Speak for yourself there champ.

    I enjoy steak in its usual form (i.e. an actual steak), as well as in dried form (i.e. jerky).
    Why not in its liquid form?

    0
  • finishedlast @finishedlast

    In preparation for a sleeve gastrectomy I had to drink nothing but diet shakes 3 meals a day for 3 weeks. After the surgery could only handle small amounts of liquids. I'll cop to blitzing a cooked steak, but it wouldn't liquify, had to add tomato sauce. Even raw I doubt there's enough juice there to get some drinkability going.

    Could I taste the steak? No. Did the remaining goop get thrown out because I could only have a few teaspoons worth at a time? Absolutely.

    0
  • Warren @wazman21

    I wholeheartedly agree the ad is repugnant, but if we're going down the research path, there's also a healthy amount of data to support the hypothesis that consuming excess calories in the form of protein doesn't lead to weight gain thanks to the thermogenic effect of consuming protein. And the "serve limit" of 20g or 30g depending on your source has been debunked a number of times as inaccurate (or at least not completely true), so advertising the 40g is fine.

    Having said all of that, this drink is unlikely to be healthy or the best mechanism for consuming protein due to added ingredients - but most sensible people who are intrigued by the 40g of protein would already be consuming protein shakes, not spurious quality RTDs, so overall, the ad is... not great.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I dunno, it might appeal to more casual gym goers. Heck without knowing it's full breakdown it could appeal to the hard core ones too (though I doubt it). Anyway, the effectiveness of an ad isn't just in selling the product it's about getting people to at least look at the product. So if a body-builder (or anyone) saw the drink a steak thing and actually looked at the drink then it's a win.

      On a related note, I'm sure I've seen the Maximus brand on other sports drinks. More standard gatorade type ones. I assumed it was just a cheap knockoff. But maybe it's not.

      0
  • greatsaje Guest

    Mmmmmm Chocolate Flavored Steak....

    0

