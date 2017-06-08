Meet House Of Marley's Shiny New Eco-Friendly Bluetooth Headphones

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Image: Supplied

House Of Marley's newest headphones are made from Forest Stewardship Council certified wood, recyclable aluminum and fabric made from reclaimed hemp, cotton and water bottles.

Other than being made from sustainable materials, one of the main features of these headphones is the Bluetooth capabilities. So it's 4.1, but also uses less battery when it is enabled. The headphones can also block out 4G signals, which can sometimes interfere with a Bluetooth connection.

Other specs: there's a 10h battery, they are foldable, have a removable and tangle-free braided cable, an in-line microphone, single button remote, and 50mm dynamic drivers for you know, the sound part.

The House of Marley Positive Vibration BT come in Black, and sell for $99.95. We haven't tested them out yet - but when we do, we'll let you know how they sound.

  • TUALMASOK Guest

    Marley gear always sounds amazing, very surprised at their value.

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape. Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more -- it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.
