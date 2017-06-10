Everything You Need To Know About Lord Buckethead, The Spacelord Star Of The UK General Election

Deals: Hey Task Management Nerds, This Program Is For You

A Movie About McLaren Is Playing In Sydney Next Week

Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

Looking Forward To Binge Watching A Show This Weekend? Not So Fast...

The internet has made watching an entire season of your favourite show easier than ever. Heck, Netflix turned it into a business model. But, just because you can do something doesn't mean you should and being mesmerised by your TV for hours on end won't do your body or mind any favours.

The ill effects of the ever-popular sedentary lifestyle are well documented, but coupled with the less-than-stimulating activity of injecting raw entertainment into your eyeballs is asking for trouble, as AsapSCIENCE's latest video explains.

Originally a potentially deadly exercise, thanks to old television sets with leaky X-rays, binge-watching remains a generally worse pastime compared to its other movement-deprived siblings.

Even reading a book can burn more energy, because your brain is getting a workout. Watching TV is also bad even when you're meant to be stationary, such as going to bed, with the flickering seductress reducing one's quality of sleep.

While not the most information dense episode of AsapSCIENCE, it should serve as a reminded to, well, get outside every once in a while.

[YouTube]

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

tablets why wonder-woman

I Am Irrationally Mad About Wonder Woman's Android Tablet

Wonder Woman had some great moments. Seeing a woman smash a soldier into mush with her shield, toss a tank over people's heads, and commit wilful acts of beautifully violent misandry was nice. But lurking below the shining feminist bastion of fists and charm lurks a very, very big problem.
aaa au emissions environment fuel

Australians Buying Bigger Cars Sparks Emissions Concerns

A report by the National Transport Commission shows Aussies are shunning small cars in favour of larger, more powerful vehicles. According to the Australian Automobile Association, this calls into question the way in which the Federal Government is developing new vehicle emissions standards, and highlights the urgent need for a real-world vehicle emissions testing regime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles