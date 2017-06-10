Looking Forward To Binge Watching A Show This Weekend? Not So Fast...

The internet has made watching an entire season of your favourite show easier than ever. Heck, Netflix turned it into a business model. But, just because you can do something doesn't mean you should and being mesmerised by your TV for hours on end won't do your body or mind any favours.

The ill effects of the ever-popular sedentary lifestyle are well documented, but coupled with the less-than-stimulating activity of injecting raw entertainment into your eyeballs is asking for trouble, as AsapSCIENCE's latest video explains.

Originally a potentially deadly exercise, thanks to old television sets with leaky X-rays, binge-watching remains a generally worse pastime compared to its other movement-deprived siblings.

Even reading a book can burn more energy, because your brain is getting a workout. Watching TV is also bad even when you're meant to be stationary, such as going to bed, with the flickering seductress reducing one's quality of sleep.

While not the most information dense episode of AsapSCIENCE, it should serve as a reminded to, well, get outside every once in a while.

[YouTube]