Live: Earth From Space

Live from the International Space Station, it's an astronaut's view of our home planet.

Isn't she beautiful?

The NASA livestream is shot on HDEV cameras on board the ISS, circling the Earth almost 400 kilometres above the planet, on the edge of space in low earth orbit. The station is crewed by NASA, Japanese, Canadian and European astronauts as well as Russian Cosmonauts.

The ISS passes into the dark side of the earth for roughly half of each of its 90 minute orbits. As the Space Station passes into a period of night every 45 mins video is unavailable - during this time, and other breaks in transmission recorded footage is shown when back in daylight earth will recommence.

Protip: turn the sound up. Good morning <3