Live: Earth From Space

Live from the International Space Station, it's an astronaut's view of our home planet.

Isn't she beautiful?

The NASA livestream is shot on HDEV cameras on board the ISS, circling the Earth almost 400 kilometres above the planet, on the edge of space in low earth orbit. The station is crewed by NASA, Japanese, Canadian and European astronauts as well as Russian Cosmonauts.

The ISS passes into the dark side of the earth for roughly half of each of its 90 minute orbits. As the Space Station passes into a period of night every 45 mins video is unavailable - during this time, and other breaks in transmission recorded footage is shown when back in daylight earth will recommence.

Protip: turn the sound up. Good morning <3

Comments

  • Elrond of Rivendell Guest

    It's nice to watch, but that youtube stream isn't actually live, it's old footage.
    Not long ago it was showing a fully illuminated earth disk, when the ISS was in total shadow.
    It also doesn't match the official nasa ISS live feed on UStream.

    1
  • usebuy @usebuy

    Yes beautiful hypnotic music at least ...now why would they need that? How about a 360 degree pan around ...too much to ask for 55 million dollars a day....we never see the 4th wall do we...for all we know this could be filmed in a swimming pool

    Last edited 06/06/17 9:29 am
    0
  • anteaters @anteaters

    Yep sorry Rae, you've been duped, happened to me as well. This isn't a live feed. Not sure what people gain from it but they put old footage up and make it live so you think you are seeing something live at this moment but you ain't.

    0

