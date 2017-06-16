Here's Why Your Twitter Looks Weird This Morning

Image: Twitter

Been on Twitter today? Yep, it looks different. But there's a whole bunch of new stuff going on there other than just looks.

Here's what's changed.

Twitter says the new look and features are the result of feedback from Twitter users, and include:

A new side navigation menu with profile, additional accounts, settings, and privacy all in one place, for less clutter and easier browsing

Links to articles and websites now open in Safari's viewer in the Twitter app so you can easily access accounts on websites you're already signed into

New typography to make the platform more consistent

Rounded profile photos to make it clearer to see what's being said and who's saying it

New and intuitive icons (like a speech bubble to replace the reply icon) to make it easier to engage with Tweets

Apparently people thought the reply icon, an arrow, meant delete or go back to a previous page. So Twitter has switched to a speech bubble, and made all the icons lighter. Tweets now update instantly with reply, retweet, and like counts and there are additional accessibility choices like increased colour contrast and the option to always open supported links in Safari Reader view on iOS.

Twitter says all the updates will roll out over the next few days and weeks over iOS, Twitter for Android, TweetDeck and Twitter Lite.

Image: Twitter