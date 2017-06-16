When Are You Getting NBN? Find Out Here

Deals: Learn How To Build Websites With This Training Bundle

Thermomix Is In A Whole Lot Of Trouble With The ACCC

Everything You Need To Know About 4K Gaming

Here's Why Your Twitter Looks Weird This Morning

Image: Twitter

Been on Twitter today? Yep, it looks different. But there's a whole bunch of new stuff going on there other than just looks.

Here's what's changed.

Twitter says the new look and features are the result of feedback from Twitter users, and include:

  • A new side navigation menu with profile, additional accounts, settings, and privacy all in one place, for less clutter and easier browsing
  • Links to articles and websites now open in Safari's viewer in the Twitter app so you can easily access accounts on websites you're already signed into
  • New typography to make the platform more consistent
  • Rounded profile photos to make it clearer to see what's being said and who's saying it
  • New and intuitive icons (like a speech bubble to replace the reply icon) to make it easier to engage with Tweets

Apparently people thought the reply icon, an arrow, meant delete or go back to a previous page. So Twitter has switched to a speech bubble, and made all the icons lighter. Tweets now update instantly with reply, retweet, and like counts and there are additional accessibility choices like increased colour contrast and the option to always open supported links in Safari Reader view on iOS.

Twitter says all the updates will roll out over the next few days and weeks over iOS, Twitter for Android, TweetDeck and Twitter Lite.

Image: Twitter

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • buzzman @buzzman

    In 48 pt font as well.... it's VERY LARGE.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

e3 e3-2017 microsoft nintendo sony video-feature

Someone Please Tell Microsoft Why People Buy Gaming Consoles

Even though E3 has only just gotten underway, most of the biggest companies have already made their biggest announcements, and amazingly, Microsoft's offering already feels like a miss. I say "amazingly" because Microsoft was the only company to debut major hardware at the show.
au channel-10 feature ten-network

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

The parent company of the Channel 10 TV network is going into voluntary administration. The move means one of Australia's major commercial TV broadcasters is on life support -- but it's a move that may end up dragging it into the digital age and provide competition against streaming-only services like Netflix.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles