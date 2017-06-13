Here's A Closer Look At The Xbox One X

Here's Every Trailer From E3 2017

All images: Gizmodo

Image Cache: Want to see exactly what the Xbox One X looks like — not just a render? We got some hands-on time with the new console, and it's pretty sexy.

The Xbox One X is the smallest Xbox yet, but it's instantly recognisable to anyone that's seen the original One or the newer One S — with maybe a touch of the PS3's overbite. Even the controller is identical to the last generation, although it's apparently finished in a very slightly lighter shade of black — but all the internals are exactly the same.

What pictures can't convey is the sense of solidity that the Xbox One X has when you pick it up and feel it in your hand. It might be small, but it's dense. And it's got a few cool design quirks, too — a little "Hello from Seattle" laser-cut into its shell, for example. It feels like a device that'll last a long time, actually moreso than the One S that I have at home.

There are no surprises here, to be honest. Everything is laid out identically to the less powerful Xbox One S; that's something Xbox head honcho Mike Ybarra called out as an intentional move to keep consistency for anyone that might want to upgrade between one and the other.

Around the back, there's that same HDMI video output, HDMI input (which is handy for another device like a Chromecast, if you're short on inputs on your TV), two USB 3.0 ports, an infrared repeater, S/PDIF optical digital audio output, and gigabit Ethernet wired networking port. Oh, and power — the One X keeps that integrated power supply which means no clunky external power brick.

Even the bottom of the console is finished in an intricate cross-hatched texture — with an Xbox logo for good measure. There are four tiny feet that give it a bit of extra airflow, but you can also stand the console on its end and have it displayed vertically. Because it has an asymmetrical design, though, you'll only be able to orient it with the Blu-ray drive up top.

Gizmodo travelled to E3 as a guest of Xbox.

    Around the back, there's that same HDMI video output, HDMI input (which is handy for another device like a Chromecast, if you're short on inputs on your TV)Isn't the HDMI input to pass through an external source with the Xbox UI overlaid?

    Flip the image horizontally and add a few lines and its a PlayStation 2 doppelganger. Not a bad thing, its a nice design. Certainly looks more 'games console' than the original VCR design, put it that way.

    I just have a soft spot for my games consoles looking just that, its weird I know :D

Melbourne Man Says Powerwall 2 Will Drop His Power Bill To $0

Melbourne's first Powerwall 2 has been installed at a three-bedroom, one storey house in Coburg. Brendan Fahey and his wife Josephine added Tesla's shiny new battery to their home to complement their existing solar panels, after Brendan calculated that the Powerwall 2 could take his energy bill down almost to zero.
A Brief History Of Steven Moffat Saying Why He Never Picked A Female Doctor Who

It looks like the new Doctor has been cast. After accepting an award at the British LGBT Awards, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies told Guys Like U that the next season already has its next Doctor. Davies was responding to a question about whether the new lead should be a woman, a question posed to current showrunner Steven Moffat multiple times over the years. And he's been very consistent.

