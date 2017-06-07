Foxtel Now Is The Shake-Up That Foxtel Has Needed For Years

So, Who Won Our Logan Competition?

Image: Foxtel

Overnight, Foxtel gave its streaming video service a new name. The prices are the same, and for now there are no new gadgets or hardware to tempt you with. But this is just the first step in a huge transformation in the way Foxtel works and how it sits in Australia's media landscape.

Foxtel Now is, at its core, a re-branding of the company's existing products, but it's also so much more — it's the first sign we've seen of a serious commitment to the way Australia watches its TV shows and movies in 2017 and beyond.

Foxtel Now is the new name for Foxtel Play, the IPTV live and streaming video on demand platform you've been able to use on your iPhone, Android, PC, games console and smart TV for a while now. It's the same service that itself got a shake-up late last year. And its prices stay the same — a $10 entry price for a basic kids or lifestyle package, $15 for drama or Pop (with HBO programming like Game of Thrones), and up to $29 if you want live streaming sport.

And Foxtel's traditional subscribers will still access their cable or satellite TV service through an iQ3 box, with the same features and channel choices — although a hardware upgrade and software updates fixes the troubled roll-out that set-top box has had. Fundamentally, the same Foxtel services that already exist will continue to exist without any significant changes.

But Foxtel, to its credit, realises that Australians are watching TV differently now. The last few years of Netflix and Stan show that users that might not have paid for content at all are willing to pay a small amount — $10 or $15 a month — for a slate of quality programming. And Foxtel is quality, it says — it had 98 of last year's 100 top-rated movies in its catalogue, where its competitors had no more than 30.

Foxtel Now is Foxtel's attempt to appeal to the masses in the same way that Netflix and Stan have. It wants to be friendly and approachable, where before it freely admits it's seemed masculine and arrogant. It wants to be the premium provider of entertainment content to Australians, but not just the cashed-up ones that have been subscribing to cable for a decade — a group that represents over half of the 40 per cent of Australians that do subscribe, a massively loyal customer base.

To that end, Foxtel is launching a new IPTV-only streaming box later this year, at around a $99 price point. Competing with the Chromecast Ultra, the Foxtel Now box will have access to whatever Now package a customer signs up to, as well as any compatible Google Play Store app — since it's built on the Android TV program. It'll also have Chromecast functionality and a TV tuner built in, and Foxtel obviously wants it to be a one-stop shop for Foxtel Now customers — and customers of its competitors — to watch streaming TV.

And Foxtel is finally transitioning that streaming TV to HD, catching up with Netflix and Stan. It's only 720p, but it's a big jump from the existing non-HD service. Chromecast support is coming to the Foxtel Now app, and more devices can be registered and streamed to at once (5 devices, 2 simultaneous — from the previous 3 and 1). Crucially, it also has the hook of also offering linear, live TV programming for sports and news, which its competitors can't.

Foxtel's biggest change in its 22 years is only just starting, and it won't be visible for a few days at least — not even to the customers that already subscribe. But it's a change that's been overdue for a long time, and it makes us actively care about Foxtel in a way we haven't for a while.

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    a $10 entry price for a basic kids or lifestyle package, $15 for drama or Pop (with HBO programming like Game of Thrones), and up to $29 if you want live streaming sport.

    Still obsessed with "packages"...

    SMH.

    3
  • pondy @pondy

    OMG they just dont get it. I am only interested in watching live sports. I dont want to pay $29 for the rest of the garbage!

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      How much would you be willing to spend on a package with only live sports?

      0
      • kieranshort @kieranshort

        $20 a month, Sport only, live + replay, HD, no other channels or charges.

        0
      • Gordon's alive?! @chrislwatson

        I originally thought $20 was the sweet spot, but now I think it should be no more than their other "packs".

        I'd pay $15. Hell, I'd pay $10 per sporting code.

        And only sport. And 1080p. Not bundled with any of the other "required" starter packs I would never watch. If like me you only want Foxtel for the sport, you need to pay $10 for a starter pack, then $29 for the sport pack. That's $39 just for sport.

        To put that in perspective, I would happily pay for Rugby pass at $10 a month if it wasn't geoblocked due to licensing restriction. However it is $20/month. It's the sort of service I would subscribe on and off too as required at that price.

        Cricket Australia charge $30 a YEAR for access to all domestic cricket. A YEAR!

        0
        • kieranshort @kieranshort

          I could probably stretch to $29 a month, stand alone HD package (no other requirements).

          https://www.nbl.tv is $5 a month. All games live, replays, classics, and nbl produced content. They also show a lot of international games too.

          At the end of it, if you paid for NBL, AFL, Rugby, NRL, motorsport, etc. at their nominal charges ($10 NRL, $5 NBL, $10 AFL, $2.50 cricket), you'd be up towards a foxtel monthly charge anyway, and get a bunch of extra stuff. Of course, that's providing you actually want anything other than your sport of choice; and ignoring the fact that Foxtel has exclusive rights to TV/large screen IPTV broadcasts of a lot of the available sports anyway.

          0
          • Gordon's alive?! @chrislwatson

            I thought that too until I saw CA's price for the domestic cricket year. $30 to access all domestic games (that means internationals played in Australia only) :

            Buy a 365-day pass to stream the Commonwealth Bank Test series vs South Africa, Commonwealth Bank Test series vs Pakistan, KFC Big Bash League, Victoria Bitter ODI Series vs NZL, Victoria Bitter ODI Series vs Pakistan and the KFC T20 INTL Series vs Sri Lanka.

            You know what would be interesting? I don't know how Foxtel tracks their viewership by channel. If Foxtel DID sell subscriptions by sporting code, they would be able to see EXACTLY who wants what, which could lead to more accurate valuations on broadcasting rights value.

            0
      • robb @robb

        From their website: "To access the Sport Pack, you need to add a starter pack. We suggest the Pop Pack at $15/month which means your minimum cost will be $44/month."
        Or you could go the $10 pack, and have it cost $39 per month.

        0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        $10. Why should it be any different to movies or tv shows?

        And Foxtel is quality, it says — it had 98 of last year's 100 top-rated movies in its catalogue, where its competitors had no more than 30.

        Monopolies will do that...

        Wake me when they start offering per channel subs (at a cheap price) or flat rate "everything" subs at a decent price. How about per event billing? I'd love to be able to see a couple more NRL games (we almost never get Warriors games on free tv) but I don't want anything else. So it'd be better to pay say $2 for the game than $29 a month for maybe 90 mins of watching a week.

        0
    • Stairs Guest

      $29 is just for the sports pack channels. And they still don't let you get that on its own, you have to buy one of the other $10 or $15 packs to get the sports pack so it's effectively $39 because I only have foxtel for the sport.

      0
  • soldant @soldant

    Why 720p? What is this, 2005?

    3
    • blighty @blighty

      I could be wrong, but I think they still feature antiquated real-time broadcasts for their channels in Foxtel Now, which makes 1080p more of a hurdle than it otherwise would be.

      It's still not good, but at least 720p isn't as radically far away from modern standards as their previous SD streaming. It was just atrocious. At least with 720p, what you see will be roughly equivalent to Netflix's 720p streaming in non-Edge/IE browsers.

      I'm still not gonna be paying for it, though. At a stretch, I might try it for one month if I want to binge some movies in their library.

      1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      It's a bandwidth thing, as far as I can tell. You've got a lot of customers consuming video, and because some is live you can't cache that, and your data centre bills are going to be massive.

      They're "progressively" acquiring the rights to content in 4K, and to offline downloads, so both of those are coming in the not-too-distant future. I'd be happy with 1080p, but even 720p at a good bit rate is a huge step up from now.

      1
      • Gordon's alive?! @chrislwatson

        I think that's rubbish. If they want to provide what their paying customers are asking for they stump up the money to provide it.

        If Rugby Pass can stream just about every game from every major competition at Full HD, and then those streams get re-broadcast at the same quality over an AceStream, then Foxtel is doing something wrong.

        0
    • ryan4all Guest

      it's a bandwidth issue, here is Australia most of the population just does not have the bandwidth to stream at 1080P or 4K.
      If you look at the Netflix statistics for Australia you will see that most content is pushed at 720P compressed even though allot of shows can go to 4K.
      Blame our terrible internet........

      0
    • targeting compoita @poita

      Why 720p? What is this, 2005?
      Actually, currently everything pretty much is SD, 576P, so 720P is what *might* be coming soon.
      Hoo-ray?

      0
  • justadude Guest

    Foxtel Now is ok, happy to pay a more "fair" monthly fee to access good content but its a bit late boys - the horse has already bolted. Getting ads and autoplay / picture in picture on PS3 interface is annoying. Why do netflix and foxtel think that someone needs the app to autoplay? What if you want piece and quiet to just select something to watch, without the pay TV channel or series starting automatically. Why not allow someone to turn this feature off? It just seems pig headed to me.
    I know this sounds like some small petty issues, but this was a major turn off for us with Foxtel Now.
    Now we just use netflix and Vudu (via DNS service)

    0
  • matt1234 @matt1234

    As long as they still offer it as a free for set top box users, that way everyone can leech off of people who still foolishly have one lol

    1
    • the_amatuer Guest

      I don't think it is.

      0
  • tin_snips @tin_snips

    That's great that they're finally going to offer some cheaper streaming options. But why is it split into packages? So if I want Kids, Drama, and Pop packages that's going to be $40 a month. When the equivalent Netflix or Stan is ... wait for it ... $10 a month for all of those plus more.

    Still greedy, still not getting with the program.

    0
    • KSTOCK Guest

      You definitely WOULD NOT get more with Netflix and Stan, Foxtel has a much bigger and more recent library. Foxtel has been shit in the past and Netflix is great, don't get me wrong, but don't kid yourself thinking you get more with Netflix.

      0
    • ryan4all Guest

      Foxtel has always used a "packages" model to allow them to have the broadest possible lineup of content. They use the income they make on the more popular channels like sports and movie channels to subsidise the channels with lower viewership's like the cooking or lifestyle channels. This allows them to hit a wider demographic of potential customers.

      I don't agree with it but that is why they do it.

      0
  • chompers @evan

    It wants to be friendly and approachable, where before it freely admits it's seemed masculine and arrogant.

    Why is masculinity claimed to be the opposite to "friendly and approachable"? That's not what actual masculinity is...

    3
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      It was a comment on the way the brand presented to consumers. Very blokey and not especially welcoming to female viewers, with a big focus on men's sports.

      Don't worry about masculinity being denigrated. I think it's doing just fine, you don't need to protect it. It's not fragile, is it?

      0
      • fenix @fenix

        Way to take a shot at a punter in the comments section. He's not protecting anything, just saying it's apples and oranges but you've felt the need to add in that little dig about masculinity "being fragile".

        Bit of a white knight move on your part, he's just saying your phrasing was off (which I agree with). Your elaboration on why it was said also makes sense, but was not portrayed that well in the article. I would have taken the criticism and updated the wording in the article, but to each their own I guess.

        3
        • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
          AUTHOR

          It's Foxtel's phrasing, my dude.

          I'm not a white knight, but that's very kind of you to say so. I think my knighthood's still in the mail, postage from the UK can be really slow sometimes.

          -2
      • chompers @evan

        That's a pretty aggressive reply there @campbellsimpson, especially given that it was Foxtel's phrasing and not yours. Completely uncalled for. Why the unprofessional attitude?

        3
        • borganstein @borganstein

          Maybe he's had enough? Personally didn't have a problem with the original wording nor the subsequent replies. To be fair some men do have what seems to be a bit of fragility. Personally, I think it's more sarcasm as opposed to outright hostility.

          1
          • fenix @fenix

            Cheers for all the downvotes, doing gods work here.

            I didn't have a problem with the wording, I had a problem with the author having a dig at a commentor for pointing out his comparison was flawed.

            0
  • darren @darren

    Yeah nope. I will never buy or subscribe to a Foxtel service. GoT is the only thing they have which I want but I can get that elsewhere and still pay for it.

    0
  • Guy Freeman Guest

    "To access the Movies pack, you need to add a starter pack. We suggest the Pop pack at $15/month which means your minimum cost will be $35/month."

    Yeah I'll give it a miss. Yarghhh

    0
  • Kevin Cobley Guest

    Should have named it Foxtel No Way.

    0
  • pformagg @pformagg

    HD streaming is only available on Chrome Browser, Telstra TV and Chromecast

    0
  • pformagg @pformagg

    If Foxtel offered all their content in HD for $20 / Month, they would clean everyone.

    3
    • markrmcleod75 @markrmcleod75

      This is spot on. Only reason I still have Foxtel is I still have 1940's internet. Once I'm on a solid 1990s FTTN connection, Foxtel will be gooone

      0
    • soldant @soldant

      Probably, but they're also hosting new content, something Netflix (outside of their original content) and Stab rarely get to do. Foxtel deals in a lot of shitty reruns and awful shows, but it also deals in a lot of up to date shows like GoT and TWD.

      0
  • a.x. @ax

    they keep on trying but never getting all the way there do they.

    And also, how long before they re-brand this.....presto, play, now, ....later. whatever.

    1
  • thaddeus @thaddeus

    Only need to sign up for 2 months ($30) to see all 7 episodes of GOT this year, but still the grifters will make excuses as to why they will pirate it.

    0
    • fenix @fenix

      I dunno, > 720p resolution is a pretty good reason to give this a miss.

      1
    • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

      And, if you truly believe that they will screen all 7 episodes over 7 consecutive weeks in Australia, without coming up with some sort of reason to extend that to 10 weeks... well...

      0
  • rubik @rubik

    Sorry Campbell, this reads like a breathless shill with a fresh certificate from a tafe marketing course. Your articles are usually great, or was leaving out a "sponsored content" flag a genuine mistake? The essence of the article is they changed the name. Foxtel is an anachronistic behemoth with a near monopoly on sporting content. At least they were until 3 years ago when I stopped dealing with them. They stay afloat by gouging around $70 per screen per month in mining camps, and restrict distribution to either a set top box system specifically to make it difficult to record on your own media (with a huge hardware bill for a big camp) or analog distribution on coax cable, which practically limits viewers to about 12-18 foxtel channels, with shitty quality. So a company with 1000 screeens across a couple of camps is $70 000 a month for less than 20 channels. A really shity deal but they know the workers get cranky when they cant watch the footy. Foxtel are still arrogant and they always will be until they go broke.

    3
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      With all due respect, bugger off mate. This isn't sponsored content (why does everyone always yell that when it's something they disagree with?).

      My entire point is that they realise they're an anachronistic behemoth and they're taking steps to change that. This is a good thing.

      4
      • targeting compoita @poita

        What steps have they taken other than changing the name?

        3
        • Thomas @thomas

          Nothing yet! But a name change is the shake-up that Foxtel needs - don't question it

          4
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      Woah, amenities for multi billion dollar mining companies who pay little to no tax and hardly any royalties are expensive? No way man.

      0
    • lee978 @978lee

      Harsh, but fair! I agree Campbell is great normally but Foxtel No[w] is just a Paint Job, not an fundamental shift, surprised he doesn't see that. Don't we see Foxtel [Presto] do this every year, when Game Of Thrones is coming on? Re-jig things a bit to try and get people to sign on but not change much at all?

      2
    • Luke Hopewell @lukehopewell

      Commenters who call something "sponsored shilling" on posts they disagree with is the internet equivalent of Trump calling a story he doesn't like "fake news". Don't be simple all your life, and definitely don't do it where people can see you. If you really wanna see tarted up press releases disguised as news, @ me and I'll give you a list of some genuine shills you can go and read instead to sate your conspiratorial lust to be lied to.

      0
  • Jamo Guest

    found FABIPTV and never looked back $10, streaming sports at full HD

    0
  • rubik @rubik

    Rather than edit, its not just the hardware bill for big camps, its the work involved in attaching 1000 boxes to the wall, then replacing them as the cheap ass power supplies fail, re configuring them when people mess up settings, replacing faulty or lost remotes, its damn expensive.

    0
  • labrys @labrys

    Not really interested in their online offerings until I can download for offline viewing.
    You let me do that to ALL your content and then I will give up everything else including obtaining stuff through "other means".

    0
  • jaytee22 @jaytee22

    Is this article paid for by Foxtel? They have once again delivered a subpar service that is poorly thought out and executed and totally underwhelming for 2017 and yet the article is singing Foxtel praise?! Foxtel need to be told when they don't deliver not shown praise for rebranding an old product that was already way behind the competition.

    Last edited 07/06/17 12:15 pm
    -2
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Hullo mate! Nope, the story's not paid for. Unlike some of our competitors, we always mark sponsored content extremely clearly. I'm singing the praises of a company that *finally realises* that its service is subpar, and is starting a (literally billion dollar) move to change that.

      2
      • jaytee22 @jaytee22

        Totally understand, I didn't mean for it to be a dig at you personally I'm just so frustrated with this company as a customer and don't want them thinking they've done a good job.

        I've had a HD service for years now so I personally use Foxtel Go. After being strung along for over a year now by support who claim that a HD service will be provided in early 2017 for Go they instead release this. A rebranded Foxtel Play that as you mention costs the same and has no new features.

        They then bring out a Foxtel IP streaming box into a market that is over saturated in the things. Why not just release a decent app that everyone can install on their current devices?

        And I agree 720p is a huge leap over what they currently provide but it's a leap up to a watchable standard which should have been expected all along and should be rolled out across all IP services and devices. I've tried to watch the footy on their SD, extremely low bit rate, Fox Footy channel and it is unwatchable.

        It's a step in the right direction but they are still a long way from a service they can be proud of in 2017.

        2
  • solonoid @solonoid

    Meh! I'll see what they do in the next week or so before falling back to the normal "Fuck No" I usually give them.

    0
  • Redfook Guest

    Might want to note that the $29 sport package is on top of a starter pack, so minimum for sport is at least $39.

    2
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Yep! You can't order sport without something else. Which I think is stupid - why not have just a $29 sport pack for the people that already spend $10 on Netflix or whatever?

      2
    • AARbru Guest

      Yep, that's where I'm out. Happy to pay the price for a sports pack ($29 is fair to me). However, I'm not happy to pay for another pack just to get the sports. I don't want to watch any of their other offerings, why should I have to pay for them?

      To me, it looks like they have over extended themselves by paying billions to the NRL and AFL, and the only way to be able to turn a profit on that is to make sure that they can get as much out of the consumer as possible. Which leaves me feeling ripped off.

      NRL and AFL is available via Telstra, and Aus Rugby has gone down the toilet, so I don't need that. Rugby tests also on FTA. It would be nice to get the extra stuff they have, e.g. shows, some US sports, etc - but I'm not that interested.

      I thought this might be a step in the right direction regarding sports via streaming, they've shown they don't know anything about the end consumer or what the market wants.

      2
  • fenix @fenix

    My comments and downvotes have been shadowbanned, is this standard practice for Gizmodo now when the author can't take criticism and likes to steer the narrative their way?

    Is your ability to accept constructive criticism that fragile?

    -2
    • fenix @fenix

      Funny how my comments and downvotes have mysteriously reappeared after I posted this.

      I had multiple sources verify that this was happening, lets keep this fair and open yeah.

      -4

