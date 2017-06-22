Ford's 1.0-Litre EcoBoost Is The World's Best Tiny Engine, Six Years In A Row

Ford's tiny little powerhouse EcoBoost 1.0-lire — the engine that's in the cute little Fiesta — is an engineering marvel. It's only 92kW soaking wet, but it packs in a bunch of Ford's latest tech — and that's why it's just won the top gong at The 2017 International Engine of the Year awards for the sub-litre class.
The annual International Engine of the Year awards are judged by a panel of 58 journalists from 31 countries, and this year's top outright award went to Ferrari's 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, as seen — and heard, very heard — in the 488 GTB, for the second year in a row.
What tops that, though, is the fact that the EcoBoost 1.0 has won its particular niche six years in a row, winning top honours in its class for every single year since its 2012 launch. It's improved for the 2018 model year with cylinder deactivation-on-demand — down to just two cylinders during light engine load, with that process taking just 14 milliseconds, which Ford says is apparently 20 times faster than the blink of an eye.
You can get that buzzy little turbo 1.0-litre in the manual or auto Fiesta Sport and the manual EcoSport Trend in Australia, by the way. [Ford]
I've driven an EcoSport with one of these in it, and it is so amazingly gutless.
I dunno man, i was recently given a Great wall x240 while my car was in the shop getting fixed after I broke it and it had a whopping 0-60km/h time of 11.5 seconds... (something my daily can almost do down the 1/4 lol)
So having a 1L 3cyl engine putting out 96kw(ATF) isnt a bad such a bad feat.
Compared on the modern market where efficiency is the main factor, the little for engine would win against almost anything out today (non hybrid) but not really something id like to use on a highway for more than 5min lol and nowhere near enough torque to pull anything behind it.
I was lent a ecosport 2 years ago when I had my fiesta Zetec 1.6 NA serviced and can concur the ecosport with the 1 litre ecoboost is a gutless wonder. Sure it's Eco but it's not sporty!!
However it does have an extra 300 kg on my fiesta which is almost 1/3 of its weight. Also I think the auto makes it even worse
It's fucking good fun in the Fiesta S, though. What's the weight difference between the two?