Here's Every Trailer From E3 2017

Here's A Closer Look At The Xbox One X

Deals: This Disco Ball Bluetooth Speaker Is Lit

What Exactly Are These 'Smart Poles' Going Up Around Australia?

Deals: This Disco Ball Bluetooth Speaker Is Lit

There are a ton of Bluetooth speakers out on the market, but how many dance with you while you're jamming out? Say hello to the Glowbar Speaker. Engineered with a bright and mesmerising LED screen, this bass-bumping device makes every jam session a disco party.

While its lights might be the first things that grab your attention, the Glowbar Speaker also delivers 12 watts of sound output, filling your space with booming, colorful music. The Glowbar Speaker's lights match whatever sound it's playing, and the speaker's built-in lithium ion battery allows for up to three hours of continuous playtime.

Now, the Glowbar Speaker usually runs for $120 AUD, but you can grab it on sale for $47 AUD [$35 USD], saving more than 60 percent off.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

Trending Stories Right Now

au powerwall powerwall-2 tesla

Melbourne Man Says Powerwall 2 Will Drop His Power Bill To $0

Melbourne's first Powerwall 2 has been installed at a three-bedroom, one storey house in Coburg. Brendan Fahey and his wife Josephine added Tesla's shiny new battery to their home to complement their existing solar panels, after Brendan calculated that the Powerwall 2 could take his energy bill down almost to zero.
bbc brief-history doctor-who female-doctor io9 steven-moffat

A Brief History Of Steven Moffat Saying Why He Never Picked A Female Doctor Who

It looks like the new Doctor has been cast. After accepting an award at the British LGBT Awards, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies told Guys Like U that the next season already has its next Doctor. Davies was responding to a question about whether the new lead should be a woman, a question posed to current showrunner Steven Moffat multiple times over the years. And he's been very consistent.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles