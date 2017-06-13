Deals: This Disco Ball Bluetooth Speaker Is Lit

There are a ton of Bluetooth speakers out on the market, but how many dance with you while you're jamming out? Say hello to the Glowbar Speaker. Engineered with a bright and mesmerising LED screen, this bass-bumping device makes every jam session a disco party.

While its lights might be the first things that grab your attention, the Glowbar Speaker also delivers 12 watts of sound output, filling your space with booming, colorful music. The Glowbar Speaker's lights match whatever sound it's playing, and the speaker's built-in lithium ion battery allows for up to three hours of continuous playtime.

Now, the Glowbar Speaker usually runs for $120 AUD, but you can grab it on sale for $47 AUD [$35 USD], saving more than 60 percent off.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.