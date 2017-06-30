Deals: Learn To Use Python For 90% Off

With more than 600 programming language to choose from, choosing the first one to master can be a challenge. Here's a tip: start with Python. Praised for its intuitive design and wide range of applications, Python is a fan favorite for new coders, and you can start learning it with the Perfect Python Programming Bundle.

Kick off your coding education as you learn the basics behind writing, debugging, and executing Python programs. Once you're comfortable with the essentials, you can move on to more challenging topics, like building network programs and writing re-usable code via object-oriented programming. Plus, this collection comes with extra training in JavaScript, adding another valuable tool to your programming belt.

Now, you can pick up the Perfect Python Programming Bundle on sale for $33 AUD [$25 USD], saving more than 90 percent off its usual price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.