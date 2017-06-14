Deals: Learn To Use Microsoft Office Properly For 90% Off

Channel 10 Is Going Into Voluntary Administration

Microsoft Office is undoubtedly the most popular office suite on Earth. As a result, recruiters and potential employers understand the value behind being a certified MS Office pro, and thanks to the Ultimate Microsoft Office CPD Certification Bundle, you can add this coveted title to your resume straight from your computer.

Featuring 12 CPD (Continuing Professional Development)-approved courses, this collection will walk you through the essentials of working with programs like Excel, Word, OneNote, Access, and much more. As you power through more than 29 hours of training, you'll discover how to create streamlined spreadsheets, optimize your Outlook inbox, and a myriad of other tricks that are sure to impress during the interview. Plus, upon completing each course, you'll earn a number of certified CPD hours to back up your newly-acquired knowledge.

Now you can pick up the Ultimate Microsoft Office CPD Certification Bundle on sale for $52 AUD [$39 USD], saving more than 90 percent off its usual price.

Someone Please Tell Microsoft Why People Buy Gaming Consoles

Even though E3 has only just gotten underway, most of the biggest companies have already made their biggest announcements, and amazingly, Microsoft's offering already feels like a miss. I say "amazingly" because Microsoft was the only company to debut major hardware at the show.
bbc brief-history doctor-who female-doctor io9 steven-moffat

A Brief History Of Steven Moffat Saying Why He Never Picked A Female Doctor Who

It looks like the new Doctor has been cast. After accepting an award at the British LGBT Awards, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies told Guys Like U that the next season already has its next Doctor. Davies was responding to a question about whether the new lead should be a woman, a question posed to current showrunner Steven Moffat multiple times over the years. And he's been very consistent.

