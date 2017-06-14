Deals: Learn To Use Microsoft Office Properly For 90% Off

Microsoft Office is undoubtedly the most popular office suite on Earth. As a result, recruiters and potential employers understand the value behind being a certified MS Office pro, and thanks to the Ultimate Microsoft Office CPD Certification Bundle, you can add this coveted title to your resume straight from your computer.

Featuring 12 CPD (Continuing Professional Development)-approved courses, this collection will walk you through the essentials of working with programs like Excel, Word, OneNote, Access, and much more. As you power through more than 29 hours of training, you'll discover how to create streamlined spreadsheets, optimize your Outlook inbox, and a myriad of other tricks that are sure to impress during the interview. Plus, upon completing each course, you'll earn a number of certified CPD hours to back up your newly-acquired knowledge.

Now you can pick up the Ultimate Microsoft Office CPD Certification Bundle on sale for $52 AUD [$39 USD], saving more than 90 percent off its usual price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

