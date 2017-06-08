Deals: Learn How To Code For Over 90% Off

There are hundreds of notable programming languages out there, but few can hold a candle to Python's user-friendliness and versatility. That's why many aspiring programmers choose Python for their first foray into computer science, and thanks to the Complete Python Programming Bundle, you can too, even if you're a complete coding newbie.

Designed with the beginner in mind, this training features seven courses that walk you through Python programming from start to finish. First, you'll work with the basics, learning how to install Python and deal with variables, loops, and statements. Then, you'll advance onto the fun stuff, like creating your own Flappy Bird game or designing your own website from the ground up.

With the Complete Python Programming Bundle, you can kick off your programming education for $105 AUD [$79 USD], which is more than 90 percent off its normal $1,577 AUD retail price.

