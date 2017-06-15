Deals: Learn How To Build iOS Apps With This Training Bundle

If you have aspirations of coding for Apple, or just want to earn extra cash developing your own apps, you're going to need to learn Swift. Master the latest version of Apple's very own coding language with the Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle, including more than 60 hours of training to teach you the language from the ground up.

While other training courses just lecture you on the coding basics, this collection is all about hands-on training. Jump in, and you'll get your hands dirty using Swift 3 to build several of your own iOS apps. From Apple Watch apps to games on the iOS platform, the projects you build here will help validate your coding skills.

Now, you can get the Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle on sale for $46 AUD [$35 USD], saving more than 90 percent off.

