Deals: Here, Have A Shatter-Proof iPhone Case

Shopping for iPhone cases usually involves choosing between a product that's durable but bulky, or another that's slim but not quite as sturdy. However, the Mous Limitless Ultra-Slim iPhone Case is here to bring you the best of both worlds, and it's on sale for nearly half-off.

Praised by The Next Web, Digital Trends, and Business Insider, this case has been engineered with military-grade materials to shield your phone from falls and keep it in one piece — even after a 45-foot drop. Using Aero Shock technology, the Mous Limitless Ultra-Slim iPhone Case dramatically improves your iPhone's defenses while only adding two millimeters of thickness. Plus, It even includes a free mount and high-quality screen protector.

The Mous Limitless Ultra-Slim iPhone Case is available for the iPhone 6 and 7 as well as their Plus models, and it comes in black leather and kevlar designs. Normally retailing for $79 AUD, these cases are on sale for $46 AUD [$35 USD] saving you nearly half-off the usual price!

